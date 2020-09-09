Garden Wise: Don’t ignore ornamental grasses

As you drive around Twin Falls and look carefully at home landscapes, you will notice a profusion of ornamental grasses. Ornamental grasses that thrive in southern Idaho while contributing to home landscapes include blue oat grass (helictotrichon sempervirens), switch grass (Panicum virgatum), Karl Foerster feather reed grass (Calamagrostis x acutiflora ‘Karl Foerster’), maiden grass (Miscanthus) and giant pheasant’s tail grass, (Stipa gigantean), fountain grass (Pennisetum) and the short and compact blue fescue (Festuca ovina var. glauca).
Remove those ornamental grasses, and don’t be surprised if landscapes are transformed from striking to humdrum. Ornamental grasses provide vertical interest, color, texture and movement. Their spears dance and sway in the wind and their straw-colored tips gleam in sunlight. Unlike flowering plants that often bloom for a week or two before fading, ornamental grasses provide fairly consistent visual delight throughout the year. Nonetheless, many homeowners ignore ornamental grasses as they plan their landscape.
There are many examples of ornamental grasses used effectively around the valley. My personal favorite is the new Clif Bar Bakery just southeast of the Chobani plant at 3438 Eldridge Avenue. Approaching from Kimberly Avenue heading east, you pass Chobani and proceed to 3300 East. If you turn left, you head toward Shoshone Falls. Instead, turn to the right and in a half mile you will see the entrance to the Clif Bar Bakery on your right.
The drive into the Clif Bar facility is bordered by ornamental grasses, mainly Karl Foerster feather reed grass and blue oat grass, punctuated with swaths of blue fescue, basin wild rye, panic grass and switch grass. There are occasional splashes of color from lavender, beardtongues and blanket flowers, but the visual impact is carried by the ornamental grasses.
This manicured riparian landscape is not accidental. It vividly reflects Clif Bar’s corporate philosophy. As stated in their website, “At Clif, we’re inspired by the challenge of running a business based on ecological principles. We describe our model for sustainability in four simple words: Think Like a Tree. Trees run on renewable energy, recycle all waste, and sustain and improve the places they grow. As a food company, Think Like a Tree means we’re working to craft food with organic, sustainable ingredients, made with renewable energy, packed in eco-friendly packaging, and delivered by transportation that doesn’t pollute.”
It is not surprising that the general manager of the Twin Falls Clif Bar facility, Dale Ducommun, began his career in horticulture. He cares passionately about environmental stewardship. In showing me the grounds, Dale said, “We approach our landscape the same way we approach the products we make. Everything is organic.” They use neither pesticides nor artificial soil amendments. Ornamental grasses fit well into this approach as they have few pests, are unusually resistant to most pathogens, require less water than most landscape plants and far less maintenance. Although ornamental grasses flourish in rich soil, they are amazingly adaptive and can succeed in a wide range of soil types and environmental conditions. It is prudent, however, to ensure that any ornamental grass you install is approved for USDA Hardiness Zone 5 and preferably for Zone 4.
As you review fall tasks, don’t worry about your ornamental grasses. They’ll be fine. While most homeowners know that ornamental grasses should be cut close to the ground before new growth resumes in the spring, many make the mistake of cutting them down in the fall. That is unfortunate. The contributions of ornamental grasses are most dramatic in winter. They provide visual interest year-round, but during the growing season they work in harmony with the flowers and green foliage of deciduous plants. In the winter, they join the evergreens in carrying the show.
In the spring, the home gardener faces several tasks in caring for ornamental grass. This is the time to cut down last season’s stalks to give new shoots optimal sunlight. Spring is also the time to side dress ornamental grasses with a balanced fertilizer and to rejuvenate or replace dying plants. Many ornamental grasses look worn out after three to five years. Dig the plant up, divide the root ball mass and replant healthy sections to create new plants. Most ornamental grasses wear out at the center, with healthy growth and roots at the periphery. The worn central section can be dug out and discarded. What remains can often be divided into new plants.
Ornamental grasses top my list for high impact, low cost, low maintenance landscape plants. Used judiciously, they will add beauty and value to any home landscape.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Email questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
