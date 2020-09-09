Garden Wise: Don’t ignore ornamental grasses

The drive into the Clif Bar facility is bordered by ornamental grasses, mainly Karl Foerster feather reed grass and blue oat grass, punctuated with swaths of blue fescue, basin wild rye, panic grass and switch grass. There are occasional splashes of color from lavender, beardtongues and blanket flowers, but the visual impact is carried by the ornamental grasses.

This manicured riparian landscape is not accidental. It vividly reflects Clif Bar’s corporate philosophy. As stated in their website, “At Clif, we’re inspired by the challenge of running a business based on ecological principles. We describe our model for sustainability in four simple words: Think Like a Tree. Trees run on renewable energy, recycle all waste, and sustain and improve the places they grow. As a food company, Think Like a Tree means we’re working to craft food with organic, sustainable ingredients, made with renewable energy, packed in eco-friendly packaging, and delivered by transportation that doesn’t pollute.”

It is not surprising that the general manager of the Twin Falls Clif Bar facility, Dale Ducommun, began his career in horticulture. He cares passionately about environmental stewardship. In showing me the grounds, Dale said, “We approach our landscape the same way we approach the products we make. Everything is organic.” They use neither pesticides nor artificial soil amendments. Ornamental grasses fit well into this approach as they have few pests, are unusually resistant to most pathogens, require less water than most landscape plants and far less maintenance. Although ornamental grasses flourish in rich soil, they are amazingly adaptive and can succeed in a wide range of soil types and environmental conditions. It is prudent, however, to ensure that any ornamental grass you install is approved for USDA Hardiness Zone 5 and preferably for Zone 4.