Each summer many Magic Valley home owners go through a familiar ritual. It starts with noticing brown or tan areas showing up in their lawn. The damage is often most noticeable at lawn edges along sidewalks or driveways. The home owner suspects drought stress as the days are heating up and the sun is relentless. The home owner adjusts the irrigation timing to give the grass more water. Nothing happens. More and more water is thrown at the lawn, but instead of greening up, the damaged areas widen. It turns out the problem is not drought stress but billbugs, and the real kicker is that once the damage is noticed, it may be too late to do anything meaningful about it this season.
W.S. Cranshaw, Colorado State University Extension entomologist and professor of pest management, points out that “billbug injury is most common on new Lawns, particularly those established with sod.” (Colorado State University Extension Fact Sheet No. 5,516) However, all lawns are vulnerable.
To determine if lawn damage is billbug related, the most reliable approach is the “tug test.” Grab a handful of damaged grass and tug. If it pulls up easily so you could roll it up like a carpet, billbugs are most likely the culprit. Often with billbug damage you will also see whitish “frass” near the base of the turf. “Frass” is excreted by the billbug larvae and resembles wet sawdust. You may also see the larvae, which look like large grains of rice, with white bodies and brown heads.
According to Andy West, county extension horticulture educator, the billbug problem was widespread last summer, especially in the Filer area where entire neighborhoods reflected billbug damage.
Thomas Salaiz, Stephen Love and Edward Bechinski in their fact sheet, Controlling Billbug Grubs in Lawns, (University of Idaho Extension publication CIS 1204), point out that “the term grub is often used to designate the larvae (immature stage of an array of lawn damaging insects in Idaho”), but “the most common and destructive is the billbug.” According to the authors, there are four species of billbugs that occur in Idaho: bluegrass, Rocky Mountain, Phoenix and Hunting. However, from a control perspective, they can all be treated as the same insect.
To understand the damage billbugs can cause and the difficulties involved in controlling them, it is necessary to understand their life cycle. Billbugs go through their entire life cycle in one year. Females lay their eggs inside grass stems in mid spring. The larvae hatch within a few days and grow as parasites, feeding on the grass host. When they have outgrown the host, they burrow their way through the wall of the grass stem and fall to the ground where they continue eating on roots and crowns. Then they pupate, emerging during July as adults. They overwinter in soil, decaying weeds, leaves or other yard debris, and then emerge in the spring when soil temperatures reach 55 or 60 degrees. The cycle repeats itself year after year. Although adult billbugs continue to eat grass roots, the real damage is done by the larvae, which can severely damage and often kill large sections of lawn. If unchecked, the damage can spread from your yard to the neighbors and beyond.
How can billbugs be controlled? Contact poisons are tricky. Because the larvae begin their lives inside a grass stem, contact poisons can’t reach them. And the adults develop hard shells that make it difficult for contact poisons to penetrate. Theoretically, there is a short window of opportunity when the soft-shelled adults emerge in the spring and are active that contact insecticides could be effective.
If building a new home or putting in a new lawn, check out the newer cultivars of several grasses, especially fine fescue, tall fescue and perennial ryegrass that resist feeding by billbug larvae. Ask for a grass mix that is “endophytic.” Such grass contains a fungus that produces chemicals toxic to billbug grubs. In areas where billbug infestations have occurred, it makes sense to investigate the possibility of using resistant cultivars.
According to Salaiz, Love and Bechinski, the most effective billbug strategy is to treat the lawn with a “systemic” insecticide before the adults lay eggs. This means that “the roots take up the insecticide and distribute it throughout the entire plant.” With this, the plant “can protect itself from the feeding of the newly hatched larvae.” These chemicals work best when applied long before damage is visible. In Idaho, the authors suggest applying systemic insecticides in late May or early June.
In choosing a systemic insecticide, choose a product that lists one of the following: chlorantraniliprole, clothianidin, imidacloprid or thiamethoxam. Check the label’s statement of intended use to make sure it lists billbug grubs. Follow all label instructions and use care when applying any insecticide.
Remember that good cultural practices help limit damage from billbugs. Cleaning up yard waste in the fall will limit the number of overwintering grubs. Regular fertilization and watering will help keep lawn turf healthy. The bottom line is this: stay ahead of the problem.
