Garden Wise: Cleaning and sharpening garden tools

Good garden tools aren’t cheap. Garden tools you use regularly need to be sturdy, durable and sharp. My advice is simple. Buy the best tool you can afford and take care of it.
Here are simple rules for taking care of good garden tools:
Keep them clean — In the course of use, tools pick up dirt and mud, sap from plants, anything moist enough to stick to metal, wood or plastic. Many good tools face premature death by being left out to face the beating sun, sprinklers or rain. Clean immediately after use. Don’t let the debris harden or build up.
Cleaning starts with water. If deposits are caked, you may need to add a mild detergent, but be careful. Detergents can remove lubricants from moving joints, causing the tool to malfunction. After washing, wipe dry. Next, use a scouring pad, steel wool or stiff brush to remove any remaining grime and sap. For tools with wooden handles, many gardeners finish cleaning by rubbing the handle with a light coat of linseed oil. Avoid using a petroleum-based oil. A small amount will likely make its way into the soil where it can be toxic to many organisms.
Regularly sharpen tools — In his highly influential “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” Stephen R. Covey entitled his seventh and final habit “Sharpen the Saw.” The title draws an image of a lumberjack felling trees. As he works, his saw becomes increasingly dull, requiring more and more work. To stay productive, he needs to stop sawing periodically and sharpen his saw. The principle applies equally to cooks, gardeners or anyone who depends on a sharp tool.
Gardeners need to internalize this lesson. Sharp tools make lighter work. They last longer and are better for your plants. They make cleaner cuts and are less likely to transmit or invite pathogens.
Required equipment includes work gloves, safety goggles, a whetstone, sharpening stone or file, stiff brush and steel wool. Your first consideration is safety. Remember that you are working with sharp tools. Thick work gloves will minimize the likelihood of accidental cuts. When sharpening any metal tool, especially with an electric grinder, fine splinters of metal can fly off, posing danger to eyes. Safety goggles are highly recommended. If you have a vice, use it to hold the tool in place while you sharpen. If not, do whatever you can to keep the tool stable as you sharpen.
Let’s focus on the most popular garden tool in America, the secateurs or by-pass pruning shears. For most home gardeners, sharpening secateurs once a year is probably sufficient. I sharpen my tools in the late fall, before putting them away for the winter. I may sharpen a tool again during the growing season if it seems to be getting dull.
The simplest sharpening process applies not only to secateurs, but to many garden tools including scissors and even shovels. Most such tools have a single beveled or slanted edge. One side of the cutting blade will be flat, the other slightly beveled. It is the beveled side that needs sharpening. You want to run the file or sharpening stone across the length of the blade at the same angle as the bevel. Most beveled tools present an angle of 35 to 45 degrees. Move the file in only one direction, away from you, in smooth strokes. Use a light touch and let the file do the work. Usually 10 to 30 strokes will be sufficient. Now look at the flat side. Lightly run the file flat against the surface a few times to remove any burrs. That should do it.
Put tools away after you use them — Putting tools away after use is an essential part of gardening. Your tools are friends. Treat them like friends. Don’t leave them to face the elements. Most metal parts will rust if exposed to water. The sun can warp and damage plastic and wood parts. Neglected tools are easy to spot, rusted, corroded, caked with dirt and grime, virtually impossible to sharpen. Have a designated place for your tools and keep them there when not in use. When you’ve completed garden work for the day, eyeball your garden, looking for tools you may have inadvertently left.
Using the right tools and treating them with care will get you well on your way to being a successful home gardener. Oh, and by the way, please don’t ask my wife if I always follow my own advice.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Email questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
