Garden Wise: Cleaning and sharpening garden tools

Gardeners need to internalize this lesson. Sharp tools make lighter work. They last longer and are better for your plants. They make cleaner cuts and are less likely to transmit or invite pathogens.

Required equipment includes work gloves, safety goggles, a whetstone, sharpening stone or file, stiff brush and steel wool. Your first consideration is safety. Remember that you are working with sharp tools. Thick work gloves will minimize the likelihood of accidental cuts. When sharpening any metal tool, especially with an electric grinder, fine splinters of metal can fly off, posing danger to eyes. Safety goggles are highly recommended. If you have a vice, use it to hold the tool in place while you sharpen. If not, do whatever you can to keep the tool stable as you sharpen.

Let’s focus on the most popular garden tool in America, the secateurs or by-pass pruning shears. For most home gardeners, sharpening secateurs once a year is probably sufficient. I sharpen my tools in the late fall, before putting them away for the winter. I may sharpen a tool again during the growing season if it seems to be getting dull.