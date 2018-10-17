The buckwheat family (Polygonaceae) of plants has generally remained in the botanical shadows as showy cousins have taken the spotlight. Buckwheat stars have suffered from neglect while its villains have gained notoriety.
One such villain, Japanese knotweed (Fallopia japonica, synonym Polygonum cuspidatum), was introduced to the West in the 19th century as an ornamental, but, in many countries, is now considered invasive. According to an article in the British Independent, published Sept. 28, “Japanese knotweed has knocked 20 billion pounds off the total value of the UK property market, according to new research, with many mortgage lenders refusing loans for properties affected by the weed.”
Other nasty buckwheats can be found in the most unlikely settings. Last week while fly fishing with my brother-in-law, Jim Cox, at Mormon Reservoir in Camas County, our boat passed over huge beds of long-root smartweed (Persicaria amphibia synonym Polygonum amphibia), an aquatic member of the buckwheat family. Not only a threat to boat props, it can threaten the entire fishery in winter. When thick ice covers the reservoir, photosynthesis stops, and the smartweed dies back. The organisms that decompose the dying foliage can use up whatever oxygen remains in the water, resulting in complete winter-kill of the trout population. Each year, Terry Lee, Camas County weed superintendent, sprays to keep smartweed levels down to protect the fishery.
All buckwheat news isn’t about villains. Some buckwheats are included in our diet. I’ve always loved buckwheat pancakes. They call for seeds from two species of Fagopyrum, which, when ground, produce dark buckwheat flour (the French blé noir (black wheat). Rhubarb (Rheum rhubarbarum) and the common Sorrel (Rumex acetosa) are also buckwheats.
Buckwheats are making a comeback, gaining newfound respect here in south-central Idaho. However, it’s not on the culinary front.
Increasingly, Idahoans are discovering landscape uses for buckwheats. This reflects both the natural beauty of many buckwheats and a growing national interest in native plants. By native, we mean plants that are indigenous to a geographical area. When you visit some lovely gardens, you wouldn’t know from the assembled plants if you were in Hartford, Rockford, Omaha, Dallas or Twin Falls. In a native garden, however, you know where you are. You are looking at flora in their natural habitat.
We are discovering that native species have natural advantages over alien species. Having evolved to survive in local conditions, native plants are generally more disease resistant, require less care and tend to contribute to the local ecosystem: to neighboring plants, pollinators, useful bacteria and mycorrhizal fungi.
There are over 50 members of the buckwheat family that are native to Idaho, scattered over a range of climatic conditions found within the state. When used in their native environment, they not only survive, but thrive. Many are at home in the semi-arid, wind-swept terrain of south-central Idaho: drought tolerant, opportunistic and attractive, showing off striking foliage and flower heads in a rainbow of colors and shapes.
Andy West, Twin Falls County Extension educator in horticulture, and the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association are developing a small buckwheat garden outside the old hospital at the corner of Martin Street and Shoup Avenue. It will showcase varieties of buckwheat with landscape potential, including two popular varieties, Sulphur-flower Buckwheat (Eriogonum umbellatum) and Arrowleaf buckwheat (Eriogonum compositum). Both buckwheats blossom in springtime with lovely yellow flowers.
If you’d like a more extensive view of native buckwheats, visit the Orton Botanical Garden, located at 867 Filer St. W. The buckwheat bed reflects a joint project between the Ortons and the Sawtooth National Forest to display and conserve native buckwheats of Idaho. The buckwheats displayed reflect many landscape possibilities. Several buckwheats have real potential as ground cover. Matted Buckwheat (Eriogonum caespitosum) and one of the Sulphur-flower Buckwheats, (Eriogonum umbellatum var. modocense), stay close to the ground with compact, matted foliage. Others attract home owners because of their beautiful flower heads. One variety, Eriogonum umbellatum var. ellipticum, is late blooming, and its yellow flowers darken into a beautiful rust orange in the fall and add a dramatic harvest feel to any landscape.
Some of the buckwheats displayed at the Orton Botanical Garden are endemic to Idaho — meaning they are not only native, but their range is restricted to this area. Consequently, some are quite rare.
Get to know the buckwheats. Some have lived in Idaho for thousands of years, long before there was an Idaho.
Along with attractive foliage and a kaleidoscope of colorful flower heads, they can bring a spirit of endurance, fortitude and grit to any landscape.
