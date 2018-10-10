The Master Gardener Program has become an important part of the horticultural infrastructure of the Magic Valley.
The program is run through University of Idaho Extension, Twin Falls County. The program is like a university course but with a significant difference. Students meet for a three-hour class each week for 12 weeks, but the focus is two-pronged, on education and on service.
Master gardeners are trained to serve their communities as volunteers, providing guidance to others, introducing children and teens to plants and horticulture, speaking at public events and maintaining and improving community and historic gardens.
Students in the program learn how to analyze and amend the soil, how to use limited water resources, how to control weeds, pests and plant pathogens, and how and when to use chemicals. Students are introduced to concepts that force them to reevaluate their use of land. They study xeriscape strategies that minimize the need for water. They study integrated pest management approaches to weeds and all the critters that can wreak havoc in the garden.
They learn that most home owners make predictable mistakes in their care of lawns, shrubs, trees and flower beds: using too much water, watering too often but not deeply enough, using the same watering schedule for trees and shrubs that they use for their lawns and creating problems in the process, using too much fertilizer and other chemicals and applying those chemicals at the wrong time of year. Most of all, they learn to rely on research-based gardening practices.
The quality of instruction in the Master Gardening Program is consistently high. Andy West, Twin Falls County extension educator in Horticulture, brings to the program breadth of knowledge, enthusiasm, a fine sense of humor and decades of practical experience in all aspects of horticulture. His own lectures are supplemented with presentations by guest speakers who are themselves experts in their specific field.
In the Biblical account, man and the garden were created in quick succession. “And the Lord God took the man, and put him into the garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it,” says Genesis 2:15. Ever since that auspicious beginning, we have been dressing and keeping our individual and collective gardens.
Gardening has been in the American DNA from its inception. As Thomas Jefferson said, “No occupation is as delightful to me as the culture of the earth, and no culture comparable to that of the garden.” Years later, Ralph Waldo Emerson expressed a sentiment that many of us have felt: “When I go into my garden with a spade and dig a bed, I feel such an exhilaration and health that I discover that I have been defrauding myself all this time in letting others do for me what I should have done with my own hands.”
That same spirit inspired those who settled south-central Idaho. The Magic Valley owes so much to early ranchers like I.B. Perrine, an avid gardener whose orchard in the Snake River Canyon was the jewel in the crown of Magic Valley when Twin Falls was incorporated in 1904. In that same year, Perrine received a gold medal for his fruit display at the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in St. Louis.
Today, the Magic Valley and Idaho continue to play leading roles in agriculture and plant science. The master gardeners of the Magic Valley make their own contributions to that tradition.
Each year from May through October a master gardener is on site for several hours one day each week at the County Extension Office and the Twin Falls and Jerome Farmers Markets to answer community questions concerning gardening.
If you wonder why your squash foliage looks like it’s covered with powder, why your maples are yellowing in the summer or why patches of lawn are turning brown even though you irrigate regularly, a master gardener can help. If we can’t solve your problem on the spot, we will work with you to find a solution. This is just one example of how we give back to the community and share our passion and knowledge of plants and plant care. Master gardeners are volunteers, and our services are always free.
You might consider becoming a master gardener yourself. If you get excited seeing that first white crocus blossom or yellow daffodil heralding the end of winter, you probably know a lot already that would be of value to neighbors. All you need is a love of gardening and a willingness to share what you know.
The next Master Gardener Program will begin early in 2019. For more information, contact Andy West, University of Idaho, horticulture educator, Twin Falls County Extension, 630 Addison Ave W Suite 1600, (208)734-9590, andyw@uidaho.edu.
