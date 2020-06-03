Garden Wise: Beautiful beets

The word beet invokes a strong response; a quick yum or yuck. I was introduced to red beets as a child, as they were one of those tried and true crops raised in our very large farm garden. These beets appeared on the table in early summer as greens with tiny beets attached, boiled in a pot on the kitchen range. The flavor was unique and had a touch of astringency. Often, they were a little gritty with Idaho dirt. We made them edible with a hefty dose of vinegar and a grated hardboiled egg, taking away all but a little of the beet flavor! Years later, I grew to enjoy lightly steamed beet greens with a touch of butter. Beet greens can be enjoyed until the beets are thinned to the desired distance in the row. As the beets grow, cooking them separate from the greens can assure that both are cooked to perfection.
At maturity, the beet root is harvested. Dig the largest roots first to allow the smaller roots space to grow. Twist the foliage off near the top to avoid bleeding, keeping an inch or so of the tops attached. Do not peel the skin or trim the root, as that allows the beet to bleed and lose color, flavor and nutrition. Beets can be boiled or baked. When fully cooked, the skin and the top should easily slip off the root.
There are many beet varieties available to the home gardener. Globe varieties are popular and mature quickly, and the Detroit group is commonly available. Harvest these round beets when 2 to 3 inches in diameter. Beets in different colors such as variegated (Chioggia) or golden can add color variety to dishes. The cylindrical varieties will grow 5 to 7 inches long and 2 to 4 inches in diameter. They have superior storage ability and are attractive sliced. Harvest both types of beets, especially round beets, before they get overgrown and woody.
Beets are easy to grow and do well in our southern Idaho conditions. They need deep loose soil to give roots room to grow. Adding well aged compost to the soil the fall before planting will provide the nutrition needed. A light fertilization at planting can benefit deficient soil. Beets are susceptible to trace element deficiency so fertilize with the minor elements included. The seeds germinate in soil as cool as 40 degrees F and can be planted beginning mid-May. Planting every three weeks through July will assure a continuous supply through fall. Single rows or a narrow planting bed works fine with seeds one to three inches apart with the closer spacing to harvest thinnings for beet greens. Plant seeds one half to one inch deep. To speed germination, soak seeds for an hour or two prior to planting.
While beets are growing, keep the soil moisture even. Underwatering leads to leathery or woody roots and low yields, and a sudden return to wet fosters splitting. Roots will sometimes grow with their shoulders above the soil, leading to green and tough tissue. To avoid this, periodically hill soil over the plants.
There are several diseases and insects that affect beets. In southern Idaho damage by leaf miners is common. These miners are larvae of a small fly that tunnel just below the leaf surface. They are easily controlled with a vegetable dust or neem oil spray, but often by the time the damage is noticed, the larvae have pupated, and the fly has flown, so there is nothing to control. Another problem can be the flea beetle that will riddle the leaf with small holes. Control is the same as for the leaf miner.
Beets are also susceptible to root knot nematodes. These microscopic round worms infest many types of vegetable roots including carrots and tomatoes. They can grow on garden weeds, so weeds serve to inoculate the soil. Infestations can begin from infected transplants or contaminated tools, such as tillers. Plants appear unthrifty, and leaves may be withered, yellowed and dead. Roots will have many small “knots” and a proliferation of tiny fibrous roots either on the main taproot or the entire root. Roots are still edible, but the quality of the root is inferior. There is no simple control for root knot nematodes. These pests remain in the soil and continue to infest garden crops year after year. They cannot move on their own, so take care not to spread the nematodes by contaminated soil or tools. The best way to keep them from being a problem is to rotate crops regularly or to grow resistant crops in the infested area. If you can, fallow the infested part of the garden for two to three years, keeping it completely weed free. Then plant resistant plants in that area, reintroducing susceptible varieties cautiously.
Unwashed beets store well in a plastic bag in a cool area or a refrigerator. I have had beets store until the April after harvest, ensuring almost a full year of beet enjoyment.
Beets can be served many ways. Harvard beets are created by dicing cooked beets and combining with vinegar, sugar, and a spice or two. The juice is thickened with a touch of corn starch and butter. This elegant dish can be served as a vegetable or a condiment and is good hot or cold. Cooked beets can be simply sliced and served as a vegetable. There are many types of beet relish that can be a great addition to meals. Canning beets will produce either vegetable beets (using your pressure cooker to can) or pickled beets (using a boiling water bath).
For more information on growing beets in your garden refer to the University of Idaho Extension Publication Planning an Idaho Vegetable Garden at uidaho.edu/extension/publications.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Email questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
