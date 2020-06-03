Garden Wise: Beautiful beets

Beets are also susceptible to root knot nematodes. These microscopic round worms infest many types of vegetable roots including carrots and tomatoes. They can grow on garden weeds, so weeds serve to inoculate the soil. Infestations can begin from infected transplants or contaminated tools, such as tillers. Plants appear unthrifty, and leaves may be withered, yellowed and dead. Roots will have many small “knots” and a proliferation of tiny fibrous roots either on the main taproot or the entire root. Roots are still edible, but the quality of the root is inferior. There is no simple control for root knot nematodes. These pests remain in the soil and continue to infest garden crops year after year. They cannot move on their own, so take care not to spread the nematodes by contaminated soil or tools. The best way to keep them from being a problem is to rotate crops regularly or to grow resistant crops in the infested area. If you can, fallow the infested part of the garden for two to three years, keeping it completely weed free. Then plant resistant plants in that area, reintroducing susceptible varieties cautiously.