The last leaves of autumn will soon fall, and we will brace once more for winter’s chill. Now, in late November, we can wander through piles of leaves in our yards and surrounding woods and behold, once again, nature’s salute to death and renewal.
There is beauty in fallen leaves. Those leaves may be drained of life, but the life force that created them waits, with the patience of a mother, for the reawakening of spring. Meanwhile, those fallen leaves break down into the soil to nourish their mother trees.
The poet Wallace Stevens once defined poetry as “the re-education of the eye.” He was concerned that when we look, we don’t always pay attention to what we see. We aren’t careful. Yogi Berra famously said, “You can observe a lot by just watching.” Well, some of us say we’re watching, but we don’t really observe a lot. The solution, for Stevens, was to pay attention to what he saw and to see it in tenacious and exquisite detail. In his poetry, he attempted to achieve that attention to observable detail. When I read his nature poems, I often think of Cezanne’s comment about his fellow artist, Claude Monet: “Monet, only an eye, but what an eye.”
Re-educating the eye sounds good, but it calls for hard work and may be somewhat misdirected. The fault may not be in the eye itself but rather in the mind’s eye. The eye is simply a tool. It is the mind that gives the eye the limits of what it sees.
The Transcendental philosopher and naturalist, Henry David Thoreau, acknowledged this in his final tribute to nature, written as he lay dying of tuberculosis in the fall of 1862. In that final essay, “Autumnal Tints,” published in the Atlantic Monthly in October of that year, Thoreau expressed frustration and sadness that so many Americans seemed insensitive to the beauty of nature. “Objects are concealed from our view,” he wrote, “not so much because they are out of the course of our visual ray as because we do not bring our minds and eyes to bear on them.”
Thoreau himself was overwhelmed by the kaleidoscopic beauty of nature. He marveled at the subtle range of colors as chilly nights transformed the greens of summer foliage into dazzling reds, oranges, yellows and browns. In those final months, he marveled at the second wave of autumnal hues, somber and muted, in piles of fallen leaves as autumn prepared for winter. “What School of Design can vie with this?” he asked. “Think how much the eyes of painters of all kinds, and of manufacturers of cloth and paper, and paper-stainers, and countless others, are to be educated by these autumnal colors.”
There are questions we should all ask ourselves: Can I walk through the woods or drive through the country-side, and not feel the tug of nature’s beauty? Can I look at a forest without awe? Are my senses so dull that I am numb to the majesty of a giant oak? Have I lost child-like wonder?
Thoreau was blunt: “Nature does not cast pearls before swine,” he wrote. “There is just as much beauty visible to us in the landscape as we are prepared to appreciate — not a grain more. The actual objects which one man will see from a particular hill-top are just as different from those which another will see as the beholders are different.”
We have just been through our annual exercise of Thanksgiving. Along with over-eating, many of us used the day — as we have used Thanksgivings past — to reflect on our blessings, on those things for which we ought to give thanks. It’s a shame that it takes a national holiday to remind us to give thanks, but if that’s what it takes, so be it. What other reminders could we use? We might ask, has the busyness of life dulled my appreciation for the beauty around me? Has it robbed me of wonder? Do I look without seeing? On behalf of the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association, I would remind each of us to re-awaken our senses to the beauty and grandeur of the natural world. The next time you look at a garden, or the willow in your neighbor’s yard or at your newly purchased poinsettia, ask yourself Thoreau’s question: “What School of Design can vie with this?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.