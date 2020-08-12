Garden Wise: Apricot season

Apricots are an ancient fruit, having originated in China and central Asia as early as 2000 B.C. from trees native to the area. They are a stone fruit (for the central stony pit of the fruit) related to peaches, nectarines and plums. Apricots were introduced from China to the Middle East and worked their way through Europe and were imported into the Americas. Dried as a paste, or whole, they provided a nutritious addition to early diets. Apricots are very high in vitamin A, fiber, antioxidants, iron, vitamin C and calcium. As they were domesticated, many variations in color and flavor occurred. They can be from purple to cream and orange in color. Some are quite tart, while others have an almost candy-like sweetness.

Apricots grow well in our area, but because they are the first of the fruit trees to bloom, they are often frosted, eliminating a crop. However, if you are fond of apricots, it is worth the gamble to plant your own trees. Trees do best in full sun, which also helps to ripen the fruit. New trees will begin to produce fruit two to four years after planting. Apricots prefer well drained soil that is high in organic matter and slightly alkaline. In general, they do not appear to be very picky about the site but do require occasional watering. Many will take root from seeds dropped or planted by animals. Their fruit will not be exactly like the parent plant, but generally it is of good quality. Volunteer trees and those grown on seedling rootstock will grow to standard size, 20 to 30 feet tall. Because such large trees are hard to manage and harvest, a tree grafted to a dwarfing or semi dwarf rootstock makes sense for the home gardener. These will grow only to 10 to 15 feet tall. Apricots tend to be messy, dropping any fruit that does not get harvested. Because of this, it is prudent to avoid planting your apricot tree in the lawn, where the fruit will need to be picked up.