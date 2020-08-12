Garden Wise: Apricot season

Nothing proclaims summer quite like an apricot tree hanging heavy with ripe golden fruit. In Southern Idaho, apricot trees are a common sight, sometimes associated with old farmsteads or just along the side of the road.
Apricots are an ancient fruit, having originated in China and central Asia as early as 2000 B.C. from trees native to the area. They are a stone fruit (for the central stony pit of the fruit) related to peaches, nectarines and plums. Apricots were introduced from China to the Middle East and worked their way through Europe and were imported into the Americas. Dried as a paste, or whole, they provided a nutritious addition to early diets. Apricots are very high in vitamin A, fiber, antioxidants, iron, vitamin C and calcium. As they were domesticated, many variations in color and flavor occurred. They can be from purple to cream and orange in color. Some are quite tart, while others have an almost candy-like sweetness.
Apricots grow well in our area, but because they are the first of the fruit trees to bloom, they are often frosted, eliminating a crop. However, if you are fond of apricots, it is worth the gamble to plant your own trees. Trees do best in full sun, which also helps to ripen the fruit. New trees will begin to produce fruit two to four years after planting. Apricots prefer well drained soil that is high in organic matter and slightly alkaline. In general, they do not appear to be very picky about the site but do require occasional watering. Many will take root from seeds dropped or planted by animals. Their fruit will not be exactly like the parent plant, but generally it is of good quality. Volunteer trees and those grown on seedling rootstock will grow to standard size, 20 to 30 feet tall. Because such large trees are hard to manage and harvest, a tree grafted to a dwarfing or semi dwarf rootstock makes sense for the home gardener. These will grow only to 10 to 15 feet tall. Apricots tend to be messy, dropping any fruit that does not get harvested. Because of this, it is prudent to avoid planting your apricot tree in the lawn, where the fruit will need to be picked up.
Train young trees to a central leader or open center, selecting well-spaced scaffold branches. Bearing apricot trees produce fruit on spurs that are one to three years old as well as on the tips of one-year old wood. Light spur renewal to maintain fruiting only needs to be done once every three years along with periodic removal of old wood inside the tree.
Apricots have few problems in Southern Idaho and tend to be long lived trees. Occasionally they will have mites, aphids or scale, which are easily controlled with dormant oil. Trees that are stressed due to lack of sun or water tend to be more susceptible to problems, including bacterial canker which will kill tree branches. Sap will ooze from bark, indicating infection. There is little control other than keeping the trees stress free and pruning in the spring after active growth begins. At that time, infection at the cut surfaces is less apt to occur.
There are many varieties of apricots to choose from, but the heirloom Moorpark is commonly found in the nursery trade. Most apricots are self-fruitful, meaning they do not need another type of apricot to provide pollen. This is handy, since usually a single apricot tree will produce ample fruit for household purposes. Apricots can be ordered from online nursery sources in the late winter and early spring. This allows more choice in variety.
When there is no spring frost and all the flowers produce fruit, the branches of apricots will be thick with heavy fruit. In order to keep the branches from breaking and to allow the fruit to become large, thin the fruit when marble sized to two to four inches apart. Harvest the fruit when soft ripe with an orangish pulp for full flavor. Most commercial fresh apricots are grown in California and cannot begin to approximate the flavor of local or home-grown fruit.
Uses for apricot fruit range from salads to chopped on cereal and in tarts, pies, crumbles and cakes. Of course, apricot jam and conserve (with fruit chunks and nuts) are a perennial favorite. Apricot jam makes a good glaze for sweet breads. Apricots are easy to dry in a home dehydrator and can be used chopped in trail mix, ice cream and yogurt. Plain and chocolate covered dried apricots are healthy snacks. Maybe the best way to enjoy home grown apricots is fresh off the tree while sitting in your favorite lawn chair. Such are the pleasures of home-grown fruit.
