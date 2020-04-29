Garden Wise: A call for victory gardens in Magic Valley

The Magic Valley Master Gardener Association invites all valley residents to once again embrace victory gardens as one piece in our strategy for defeating this new enemy.

Start by identifying the vegetables and herbs that your family likes. Next, decide on a garden site. Those who already have gardens are well on their way. For those who will be creating a garden, keep certain basics in mind. Most vegetables love sunshine. Make sure you have a sunny location that gets at least four to six hours of daily sunlight. Your garden will also need adequate moisture. Ensure that your irrigation system is ready or that it can easily be modified.

Plants need nutrients which they extract from the soil. If you have raised beds or containers, you can control the make-up of the soil. If you are planting in-ground, start with what you have. Most soil in Magic Valley is alkaline (typically pH 7—8.5). Our soil also tends to be low in organic matter. Healthy soil has roughly 5 -10% organic matter. Our valley soil tends to run under 2%. Organic matter loosens and aerates soil, improves drainage, invites earthworms and beneficial micro-organisms, and improves soil structure and tilth.