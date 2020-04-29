Garden Wise: A call for victory gardens in Magic Valley

In April of 1917, the United States entered World War I and life changed for millions of Americans. In August of that year, a millionaire engineer named Herbert Hoover, who later would go on to become our 31st president, took over as head of the newly created U.S. Food Administration to regulate production and distribution of food. We desperately needed food for our soldiers and our allies, and President Woodrow Wilson argued that “Food will win the war.” Hoover persuaded President Wilson to support a broad public relations campaign to encourage Americans to plant home gardens and produce their own food. These “war gardens” quickly morphed into “victory gardens” to assist the war effort.
Soon victory garden posters were ubiquitous and even school children were enlisted in the campaign. School gardens sprang up across the country. The campaign was a success, and soon America was able to dramatically increase food exports to our military and allied friends.
Victory gardens reemerged in World War 11, becoming even more popular. Americans discovered that not only could they save money by growing their own food, but that the taste of freshly grown produce was superior to produce from the store.
Now we face a different war-time scenario. The enemy is not a state but a virus, an organism so small that we can only see it with the help of an electron microscope. The coronavirus is very infectious and far more lethal than influenza. We now face a new normal, characterized by social distancing and its attendant slow down in economic activity. We do not yet know how this pandemic will play out. We do not know how it will impact the available food supply. We do know that “stay home” orders preclude the luxury of making multiple trips to the grocers to get fresh produce.
The Magic Valley Master Gardener Association invites all valley residents to once again embrace victory gardens as one piece in our strategy for defeating this new enemy.
Start by identifying the vegetables and herbs that your family likes. Next, decide on a garden site. Those who already have gardens are well on their way. For those who will be creating a garden, keep certain basics in mind. Most vegetables love sunshine. Make sure you have a sunny location that gets at least four to six hours of daily sunlight. Your garden will also need adequate moisture. Ensure that your irrigation system is ready or that it can easily be modified.
Plants need nutrients which they extract from the soil. If you have raised beds or containers, you can control the make-up of the soil. If you are planting in-ground, start with what you have. Most soil in Magic Valley is alkaline (typically pH 7—8.5). Our soil also tends to be low in organic matter. Healthy soil has roughly 5 -10% organic matter. Our valley soil tends to run under 2%. Organic matter loosens and aerates soil, improves drainage, invites earthworms and beneficial micro-organisms, and improves soil structure and tilth.
The best thing you can do to improve your soil is to add organic matter. The most convenient source is aged compost. If you make your own compost, simply add a 2-inch layer, and mix it into your garden soil prior to planting. If you do not have your own, compost is readily available from a local nursery or big box store. Shredded leaves, bark, straw, sphagnum peat moss and other sources of organic matter can be added, but they are best applied in the fall or at least a month before planting so they can partially break down. An annual application of organic matter will provide most if not all your garden nutrient needs.
Finally, you will need a garden plan. Say your family likes lettuce, spinach, onions, zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes and corn. Where will each be planted? While there are no hard and fast rules, there are a few helpful caveats. First, you need to provide adequate space between rows and between each plant in the row. Adequate air circulation facilitates healthy growth and reduces risk of disease. If you are including tall plants like corn or even tomatoes, keep them on the north end of the garden so they do not shade shorter plants.
As we go through this garden season, our Garden Wise columns will focus on practical tips for growing your most cherished vegetables. Do not worry about a late start. We all have time to have a bountiful garden this year. Our victory gardens may not win the current war, but they will ease the burden on our national food supply and help keep us safe in our homes and gardens.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Email questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.