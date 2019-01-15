Try 1 month for 99¢
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Two garages and four vehicles were destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning, Twin Falls fire officials said. 

Three fire engines responded to the two garages in the 100 block of Shoup Avenue West at about 12:20 a.m., the Twin Falls Fire Department said in a statement. 

Additional fire units, including some from the Rock Creek Fire District, were called in to fight the blaze, the department said. Eight fire units and 22 personnel ended up working against the fire.

The fire was brought under control at about 12:45 a.m. No injuries were reported, but both structures and four vehicles were a total loss, the department said.

Heat from the fire also damaged three nearby homes, the department said. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

