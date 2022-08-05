Gap in public transportation to hit Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — When Trans IV closes its doors at the end of September, some people worry that a gap will open.

Disabled and elderly might be put at risk, with them having one less place to turn to when they need transportation to a medical appointment or the grocery store. Those using electric wheelchairs especially might see limited options.

Due to loss of funding, the bus system Trans IV will discontinue service Sept. 30 in Twin Falls, as Twin Falls goes forward with discussions on putting another public transportation system in place.

“We are working hard to get this pilot program set up so we can mitigate the situation,” Assistant City Manager Mandi Thompson said. Even in the best-case scenario, the gap in service will likely last until the start of 2023.

Talks have taken place to address the issue, including discussion of an increased partnership with the Living Independence Network Corporation (LINC) that runs a program that subsides the cost of public transportation, but nothing has been decided yet, she said. While there is some urgency in the process of making final decisions on a public transportation system, she doesn’t want it to be a rushed decision.

“We are obviously in a transition period and some people will be affected,” Thompson said. "We want to create a system that will serve the community."

Jeanette Roe, executive director of Interlink Volunteer Caregivers, has been boosting the number of volunteers of the nonprofit, which offers free rides to the elderly and disabled for reasons including medical appointments and trips to the store. She said the nonprofit is seeing increased demand and worries it will only get more hectic in October.

“I don’t know all the answers,” Roe said, “but I think we will have a huge problem.”

She is looking for more volunteers to add to the 32 she already has, as they help clients in a six-county area. Volunteers receive 62.5 cents per mile driven to pay for gas and maintenance.

Trans IV provided a good option to many people, Roe said. The reservation-based service provides rides for $5 per round trip and offers wheelchair lifts on many vehicles. IVC volunteers use private vehicles that don't have wheelchair lifts.

Beth Holley, co-owner of Snake River Yellow Cab in Twin Falls, agreed. She is one of four taxi services that are LINC providers.

"It will hurt our whole community," Holley said. "The worst thing is that we have no handicapped accessibility."

Taxi drivers will help customers fold wheelchairs and help them with groceries, but her vehicles don't have a way to transport electric wheelchairs, she said.

A To B Services, based in Rupert, has wheelchair lifts on some taxis but is not listed as a LINC provider, only as a Medicaid provider, on the LINC website.

Holley is confident that her company, along with other taxi services that are LINC providers, will be able to handle increased numbers of customers.

"We will handle anything that comes in," she said. "There may be a longer wait time, but we can handle it."

Snake River Yellow Cab gives an average of 550 LINC-subsidized rides each month, she said, more than half the company's total business.

Snake River's co-pay with the LINC card is $4 one way.

Making sure the elderly and handicapped have adequate transportation is a matter of helping the elderly and disabled stay in their homes instead of having to reside in a care facility, Roe said.

It’s sometimes a struggle to find volunteers to give rides to all the clients requesting them, she said.

"The two highest priorities are cancer treatments and dialysis," Roe said. IVC serves about 15 dialysis patients and volunteers drive them from their homes to three dialysis centers in Magic Valley — two in Twin Falls and one in Burley.

IVC has about 350 clients, with 130 living in Twin Falls, Roe said.

Thompson said she didn't know the number of people who will be affected by the gap, "but even one individual counts and there is concern if they can't get transportation."