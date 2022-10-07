Game on! Esports team at Canyon Ridge gets rolling

TWIN FALLS — Esports continues to grow in Idaho, and another high school in the Magic Valley has entered the game.

Now in its third week of practice, the Canyon Ridge High School esports team is finding its way in a brand new venture.

Sixteen members from all grades gather twice a week to practice cooperative gaming, playing three-on-three competitions on familiar games like League of Legends, Rocket Ball, and Super Smash Brothers.

“I grew up with Nintendo,” David Palmer, the team’s faculty advisor, said. “I’ve played games for a long time, and the irony of me now getting a chance to coach video gaming is silly to me.”

Students don’t just compete in team-based play, they also learn how to communicate with their teammates and how to problem-solve in fast-paced environments. Most of the club members have not been on an organized team team before, and this is part of what has contributed to the sport’s growth in recent years.

While still officially a club, Palmer expects the esports team to be ready for competitive play against other schools by spring 2023.