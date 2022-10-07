 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Game on! Esports team at Canyon Ridge gets rolling

  • 0

The Canyon Ridge High Schoolesports team is made up of students from all grades, and began practicing in September.

TWIN FALLS — Esports continues to grow in Idaho, and another high school in the Magic Valley has entered the game.

Now in its third week of practice, the Canyon Ridge High School esports team is finding its way in a brand new venture.

Sixteen members from all grades gather twice a week to practice cooperative gaming, playing three-on-three competitions on familiar games like League of Legends, Rocket Ball, and Super Smash Brothers.

“I grew up with Nintendo,” David Palmer, the team’s faculty advisor, said. “I’ve played games for a long time, and the irony of me now getting a chance to coach video gaming is silly to me.”

Students don’t just compete in team-based play, they also learn how to communicate with their teammates and how to problem-solve in fast-paced environments. Most of the club members have not been on an organized team team before, and this is part of what has contributed to the sport’s growth in recent years.

People are also reading…

While still officially a club, Palmer expects the esports team to be ready for competitive play against other schools by spring 2023.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Winilah L. “Win” Mobley, 87, of Jerome died Sept. 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

90% of adults say the U.S. is experience a mental health crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News