Future of Magic Valley Regional Airport on display

TWIN FALLS — The public is invited to view and offer comment about preferred development concepts for Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, the planned implementation timeline of those preferred concepts, and an overview of the financial plan for funding the short- mid- and long-term development projects for the airport between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 at the airport terminal.

This open house represents the third and final public meeting of the airport Master Plan Update. Information will also be shared on the project website and at information stations in the terminal throughout the month of October.

“Community input has been critical in helping to ensure proposed changes reflect the needs and interests of those that are intended to benefit,” Airport Manager Bill Carberry said. “Our team has organized multiple opportunities beginning last Fall for the public to safely participate in the planning process.”

The airport, operated by the city and county of Twin Falls, through a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, is conducting the update to help identify needs and growth potential, which will in turn position the airport to receive funding for improvements and enhancements.