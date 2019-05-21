BOISE - The National Weather Service in Boise received reports of funnel clouds in three different places in Southern Idaho on Monday afternoon.
A funnel cloud is a rapidly rotating column of air like a tornado — but it doesn’t touch the ground.
Here’s where they were spotted:
- Cinder Cone Butte, southeast of Boise. About 12:30 p.m.
- New Plymouth. Between 1:45 p.m. and 2 p.m.
- Northwest of Jerome. Between 2 and 4 p.m.
Steven Parker, a meteorologist at the Weather Service in Boise, said these were all cold-air funnel clouds.
“They form beneath showers when the air aloft is especially cold,” he said. “It’s very unstable.”
The Weather Service did not receive any reports of damage due to these funnel clouds.
