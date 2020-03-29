Funeral homes might face capacity challenges as COVID-19 spreads

Other funeral home directors said the county’s decision to close the morgue to COVID-19 cases is fair. They said they expect to handle the problem themselves in the worst-case scenario. Godfrey said he would rent a refrigerated truck to store bodies if necessary.

“If we end up with a big influx, and there’s a good possibility we’re going to … I’m looking at it as it would be on me as the funeral home to figure out how to deal with this surge in deaths,” Godfrey said.

Refrigerated trucks would likely be part of the county’s emergency response if funeral homes run out of capacity. The current plan would be to place several refrigerated trucks in a large maintenance shop at the Magic Valley Airport at Joslin Field.

Twin Falls County Office of Emergency Management Director Jackie Frey said she isn’t committed to one final plan right now. The situation is evolving every day, she said, and the county is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Those plans are going to be changed as this event continues,” Frey said. “We need guidance on the handling and management of the deceased.”