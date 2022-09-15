 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fundraiser for injured Buhl firefighter set Sept. 15

Jared Nebeker

Firefighter Jared Nebeker was injured Aug. 26, 2022, and is in an intensive care unit at a Salt Lake City hospital.

TWIN FALLS — A fundraiser for injured Buhl Fire Department firefighter Jared Nebeker will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Milner’s Gate in Twin Falls, with live music and raffle prizes.

Nebeker was severely injured Aug. 26 in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 30 and is in an ICU at the University of Utah Hospital. Facebook updates on his condition are posted regularly by the Buhl Fire Department.

There has been an outpouring of love and support by the community; almost $19,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page.

Thursday’s fundraiser will include live music by Jordan Shaw of Boise, and raffles, with prizes including a paddleboard and four firearms. Food and drinks will be available.

Cash and Venmo will be accepted.

