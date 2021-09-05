Funding for COVID-19 screening and testing now available to Idaho schools

BOISE — About three weeks after Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced $30 million in COVID-19 relief funding would be directed to school districts for testing, the program is now set up and open for districts that want to participate.

The information was announced Wednesday in the weekly update email sent by the office of Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare created the program, which is titled the K-12 School SARS-CoV-2 Screening and Testing Program. School districts are directed to complete a form with basic contact information to notify the agency that the school or district is interested in designing and implementing a screening and testing program for COVID. The form is non-binding and simply initiates the planning process for putting a program in place, according to the email.

Niki Forbing-Orr, spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, told the Idaho Capital Sun in an email that three school districts have indicated interest in the funding so far, and the department is working with them to design a testing program. None have received funding yet.