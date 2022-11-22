Funding awards expand Behavioral Health Services in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Family Health Services is one of four Community Health Centers in Idaho awarded a planning, development, and implementation grant to expand behavioral health services.

Each health center was awarded $1 million per year for the next four years by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to transform community behavioral health systems and provide comprehensive, coordinated behavioral healthcare in their respective communities.

The funding allows FHS to expand behavioral health services in Twin Falls and achieve the specialty designation as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. Funds will support a new Substance Use Disorder Counseling Program, enhance community behavioral health services in rural and underserved communities in Twin Falls County and better support individuals as they access care across health care systems. The grant will fund 15 new behavioral health positions— including peer support specialists and a psychiatric nurse practitioner.

“FHS is so excited to have been awarded a grant that will allow us to provide additional behavioral health services to the Magic Valley,” said Aaron Houston, CEO of FHS.

“One of the great things about the CCBHC model is that it emphasizes the importance of working with community partners, established services and client input when developing the program,” Tori Torgrimson, behavioral health director of FHS, said. “We believe this is a good fit with our mission and the steps Idaho and Twin Falls County have been taking to improve mental health support.”

The three other Idaho health centers receiving similar funds are Terry Reilly Health services in the Treasure Valley, CHAS Health in the Palouse Region, and Heritage Health in North Idaho.