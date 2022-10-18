 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fun for all at Tubbs Berry Farm

TWIN FALLS — Pet a farm animal. Get lost in a giant straw maze. Grab an apple cannon and blast some banged-up cars.

Tubbs Berry Farm on South Park Avenue West has lots to do for those looking for fall fun, and has become an annual tradition for many Magic Valley families.

It’s not just for youngsters, either. The 2,100-square-foot bounce pad is open for “kids” 6-99 years old. Adults also might be tempted to buy a jar of Tubbs Berry Farm honey or sample the famous pumpkin chili, made from ingredients grown on the farm.

The farm is open to the public through Oct. 31. Check its website at www.tubbsberryfarm.com for hours.

