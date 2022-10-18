Fun for all at Tubbs Berry Farm

TIMES-NEWS
TWIN FALLS — Pet a farm animal. Get lost in a giant straw maze. Grab an apple cannon and blast some banged-up cars.
Tubbs Berry Farm on South Park Avenue West has lots to do for those looking for fall fun, and has become an annual tradition for many Magic Valley families.
It’s not just for youngsters, either. The 2,100-square-foot bounce pad is open for “kids” 6-99 years old. Adults also might be tempted to buy a jar of Tubbs Berry Farm honey or sample the famous pumpkin chili, made from ingredients grown on the farm.
The farm is open to the public through Oct. 31. Check its website at
www.tubbsberryfarm.com for hours.
PHOTOS: Tubbs Berry Farm, a family fun experience
Tubbs Berry Farm, a family fun experience
Harper Chrisler, 6, bounces around Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze and Playground in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Tubbs Berry Farm, a family fun experience
Matt Long and his daughter Jane Long, 2, take a ride down a large slide Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze and Playground in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Tubbs Berry Farm, a family fun experience
Kids get rolled around in a large plastic pipe Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze and Playground in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Tubbs Berry Farm, a family fun experience
Colt Chrisler, 4, plays in a pit of corn Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze and Playground in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Tubbs Berry Farm, a family fun experience
Timothy Corsini, 4, plays around in a play pit of corn Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze and Playground in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Tubbs Berry Farm, a family fun experience
Kids get rolled around in a large plastic pipe Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze and Playground in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Tubbs Berry Farm, a family fun experience
A woman takes a ride down a large slide Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze and Playground in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
