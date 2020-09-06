FUN FOR ALL, ALL FOR FUN

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While many fairs and rodeos across the nation were canceled this summer to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, Twin Falls County is one of the relatively few counties to hold theirs.

With hand-sanitation stations set up all over the fairgrounds, and the wearing of masks and social distancing practices encouraged, the fair started Wednesday and will end on Labor Day.

By mid-afternoon Wednesday, the fairgrounds were full of the usual sights and sounds — and odors.

Times-News story chief Mychel Matthews and chief photographer Drew Nash combed the grounds both Tuesday and Wednesday visiting with attendees, vendors, competitors and fair officials to get a feel for the annual county event during a pandemic.

