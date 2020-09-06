FUN FOR ALL, ALL FOR FUN

While many fairs and rodeos across the nation were canceled this summer to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, Twin Falls County is one of the relatively few counties to hold theirs.
With hand-sanitation stations set up all over the fairgrounds, and the wearing of masks and social distancing practices encouraged, the fair started Wednesday and will end on Labor Day.
By mid-afternoon Wednesday, the fairgrounds were full of the usual sights and sounds — and odors.
Times-News story chief Mychel Matthews and chief photographer Drew Nash combed the grounds both Tuesday and Wednesday visiting with attendees, vendors, competitors and fair officials to get a feel for the annual county event during a pandemic.
