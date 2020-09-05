FUN FOR ALL, ALL FOR FUN: The Twin Falls County Fairgrounds come alive

Zoey Watson, 3, enjoys the fair with her parents Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
Produce sits on display Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
Jacob Mota, 2, rides the carousel Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
Leslie Cummings, right, and Ruby Olsen race down the Fun Slide on Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
Ella Schroeder, 10, has been showing swine since she was 2 years old. She is seen Tuesday with 4-H swine Ozzy Osbourne, Skins, Rock Star and Nascar, talking about her family's longtime participation in the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer. Ella's father, Gordy Schroeder, is the owner of Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest. 'Dad said we couldn't quit till we go to college,' she said.
A 1924 Aultman-Taylor four-cylinder kerosene tractor is seen Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. The 12-ton, 11-foot-tall, 18-foot-long tractor could power the largest grain thresher, and traveled the roads at 22 mph.
Produce sits on display during Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
An antique Boss rotary wringer-washer is seen Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
People fill the pig barn during the first day of the fair Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
Gene Haaheim talks about his 'Mystery Bags' booth Tuesday as he continues to set up at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
Owner Tim Pryor shows off his 'Classic Advents' calendar booth Tuesday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. Pryor laser cuts balsam wood to create three-dimensional advent calendars, shadow boxes, nativity scenes, earrings and ties. 'I work on wood all year,' he says.
Ella Schroeder, 10, talks about open class being canceled due to the pandemic Tuesday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
The Republican booth is seen Tuesday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
Wesley Trease, 11, and Ali Trease, 8, prepare their swine's stalls Tuesday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
Gene Haaheim, of Redding, California, talks Tuesday about his booth at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. The 75-year-old man traveled in August to sell his 'Mystery Bags' at the Sturgis Motocycle Rally in Pierre, South Dakota.
When asked what carnival ride Zoey Watson liked best at the Twin Falls County Fair, the 3-year-old pointed to "that one and that one and that one."
Her parents, Melinah Chester and Kyle Watson, escorted Zoey through a maze of stuffed animals and food vendors while her week-old brother, Elijah, slept soundly in a shaded stroller.
Adults and children alike staggered out of green and orange spinning dragons and teenagers rode carousel horses while multitasking on their cellphones.
Squeals of laughter wafted through the air, accompanied by the smell of barbecued pork, chili burgers and onions.
The fair opened Wednesday with a respectable number of visitors, considering no event was scheduled in the grandstand.
About 3,500 people came through the gates on opening day, fair manager John Pitz said.
Normal attendance on the first day of the fair averages between 6,000 to 7,000 folks. But with no event in the grandstand that night, Pitz expected a 3,000-visitor drop in attendance. He hopes a fourth rodeo added to this year's lineup will make up the difference.
An extraordinary roster of rodeo cowboys signed on this year, he said. With many rodeos canceled this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rodeo contestants need additional points to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
"We have the top 20 guys in every event scheduled every night," Pitz said.
Ryan Yager mans a carnival game Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer. After 23 years with the carnival, Yager came back home to Twin Falls for a job as a road-construction flagger. He happened to have a week off, so he called his old boss at the carnival and is happy to be back at his old job for a few days before starting to flag on a federal job.
