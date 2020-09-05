FUN FOR ALL, ALL FOR FUN: The Twin Falls County Fairgrounds come alive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When asked what carnival ride Zoey Watson liked best at the Twin Falls County Fair, the 3-year-old pointed to "that one and that one and that one."

Her parents, Melinah Chester and Kyle Watson, escorted Zoey through a maze of stuffed animals and food vendors while her week-old brother, Elijah, slept soundly in a shaded stroller.

Adults and children alike staggered out of green and orange spinning dragons and teenagers rode carousel horses while multitasking on their cellphones.

Squeals of laughter wafted through the air, accompanied by the smell of barbecued pork, chili burgers and onions.

The fair opened Wednesday with a respectable number of visitors, considering no event was scheduled in the grandstand.

About 3,500 people came through the gates on opening day, fair manager John Pitz said.

Normal attendance on the first day of the fair averages between 6,000 to 7,000 folks. But with no event in the grandstand that night, Pitz expected a 3,000-visitor drop in attendance. He hopes a fourth rodeo added to this year's lineup will make up the difference.