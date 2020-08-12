From the Publisher: Times-News launches new Local Business Stimulus program

This program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses within the communities we serve. We will provide matching advertising credits for use in the Times-News print and digital publications, as well as, our broad suite of digital services. Through products like website design, text marketing, managed email marketing and more, we are enabling small business owners to access a much broader portfolio of marketing products than ever before. This combination of our local audiences and digital services will allow us to take a far more comprehensive approach to helping our local business partners thrive in the face of changes brought about by this pandemic. .

Grants will range from $250 to $15,000 each month, and will be awarded in August, September and October. Applicants may apply online at magicvalley.com/pages/local-business-stimulus.html

As a trusted source of news and information for the communities that we serve, we feel that we are uniquely positioned to assist our local business community during these trying times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at magicvalley.com. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our local business community to get their messaging out to local residents each and every day.

During these changing times, we believe each of us can do our part to help our community come through the other side of this pandemic, stronger and more able to tackle the challenges that lay ahead. We ask that you continue to support our local business community in the weeks and months to follow.

Matt Sandberg is the Publisher of the Times-News and the Elko Daily Free-Press.

