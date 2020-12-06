From the Publisher: Let's end 2020 on a high note

It’s hard to believe it is December, we are in the midst of the holiday season, and 2020 is nearly over. What a year it has been! While we are all ready to wish good riddance to 2020, we have an opportunity to end 2020 on a high note.
Every year at this time you see deals and offers from businesses sharing the latest products and services for you to consider adding to your holiday shopping list. You also see consistent messages that supporting small- and medium-sized local businesses helps drive the economy. This is no different this year, but supporting our locally owned businesses is more important than ever.
You may recall that in April we launched our Buy Local gift card platform. This platform provided the opportunity to help generate an immediate cash infusion for our local businesses to help them through this pandemic. The overall success of the program and the growing need during the holiday season has allowed us to bring this back! If you need a refresher, Buy Local is a partnership where we connect our Magic Valley readers directly with local businesses, helping to generate an immediate infusion of cash through the purchase of gift cards.
During the past nine months, consumer spending habits have changed, and during the holidays many are looking for safe, efficient ways to make purchases during the holidays. Our Buy Local program allows you to directly support any of our local business partners from the comfort of your home while providing a boost to them and our local economy. We already have over 55 businesses on the site, and we are working to add more every day. There is something there for everyone!
The Times-News could not do this alone. The web platform and our marketing promotion is available to all participating businesses at no charge. I guarantee you are going to see messaging every day asking you to support our local businesses from today through Dec. 24. We are able to do this because of the overwhelming support from our local business community who have graciously stepped forward to sponsor this program so others may participate at no charge.
First, our presenting sponsor, Business Plus. If you are not familiar with Business Plus I encourage you to check them out at www.businessplusinc.org. Business Plus has played a critical role over the last 30 years in economic development and growth in the Magic Valley region through private investments from local business leaders. The Buy Local effort aligns directly with their mission to ensure that we all play a role in Southern Idaho’s growth and vitality. Thank You Business Plus!
Next, the full slate of supporting sponsors has helped us increase our already robust print and digital marketing program, helping make sure every adult in the Magic Valley is aware of this opportunity. A special thanks to these sponsors for their commitment to our community: D.L Evans Bank, Simerly’s Grocery & Sporting Goods, Con Paulos Chevrolet, Drake’s Mechanical and Idaho Central Credit Union.
During the final month of 2020 let’s work as a community and come together to help support our local businesses. Check out the site today and select any of the local businesses you want to support at localbusiness.lee.net/times-news.
Happy Holidays!
Tips and suggestions
If you know of any Magic Valley business openings or closings that did not appear on this list, please contact Times-News business reporter Colin Tiernan at 208-735-3234, or by email at ctiernan@magicvalley.com.
Lisa And Dave Buddecke talk about opening up 2nd South Market along with other builders and vendors Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls.
Matt Sandberg is the publisher of the Times-News and the Elko Daily Free Press
