From the Publisher: Find us online this Christmas Day

Christmas Day. The smiles on young faces are wonderful. The celebration of sharing and caring is rooted in the ultimate gift. It is a family day unlike any other.

The Times-News for decades has been able to offer this tradition to only part of our workforce. Producing a daily newspaper requires that we staff reporters, editors, pressmen and carriers to get the paper to you before the family huddles around the tree.

This year, we are looking to have our entire staff join in the tradition. The Times-News will have a combined Dec. 24-25 print edition and will not have a separate, printed newspaper distributed on the morning of Dec. 25.

The combined edition for Dec. 24-25, delivered the morning of the 24th, will feature a double dose of our regular puzzles and comics, and expanded news and sports reports. As always, the print edition will be available online in our e-edition, plus we will have a special e-edition highlighting national news on Dec. 25.

At Magicvalley.com, you'll have access to special holiday features that give you a healthy helping of unique content on both days. Plus, the website will be updated on Christmas Day with the latest from around the world and nation and since journalists are never completely away from the news they cover, local and state news will be updated as developments warrant on Dec. 25.

Through Dec. 26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at magicvalley.com. This program is presented in partnership with Liberty Access Mobile Solutions and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

Then on Dec. 26, things return to normal and you’ll find the printed newspaper in your box or on your porch.

Merry Christmas!

Alison Smith is the Times-News editor. Matt Sandberg is the publisher of the Times-News and the Elko Daily Free Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0