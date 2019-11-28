JEROME — At 9 a.m., an hour before the Idaho Food Bank truck would arrive, a line stretched half a block from Martha and Mary’s Food Pantry.
The pantry is a modest operation: a cozy home of a decades-old design repurposed into something that looks like a library for food. Its numbered shelves were mostly empty the morning of Nov. 7 except for a stack of leftover pastries from Day of the Dead packed in plastic clam shells, a can of organic beans and boxes of cereal.
The pantry’s driveway and its freezers told a different story. Even before the truck’s arrival, a cascade of fresh celery and bags of frozen vegetables sat in the driveway. Volunteers emptied pound after pound of frozen turkey into a shopping cart while others lifted supplies to be packed into Thanksgiving boxes from its basement with a makeshift pulley system fashioned from the bed of a grocery cart.
The boxes are a tradition the pantry has kept up for at least 15 years.
“Do you like our chaos?” Susan Anderson, a volunteer at the pantry, asked with a grin.
Anderson acted as delegator, almost omniscient in her responses to questions, giving firm direction and tightening loose ends. She began volunteering at Martha and Mary’s, which is a part of St. Jerome Catholic Church, after her husband died. She is not Catholic, but he was.
“When he was passing, I realized I had to get him his last rites so I called the church and a kind priest came rushing over,” Anderson said. “I thought I had to give back to the community for what he had done for us.”
Volunteers with the pantry said it was set to give away up to 180 Thanksgiving boxes that morning, stocked with supplies from both the pantry and a shipment from the Idaho Food Bank in Boise. By the end of the following day, that number had risen to more than 200.
Those seeking a meal sign up in advance and the box is tailored based on the needs of each family. But others are welcome to attend to have their pick of supplies after all the boxes are distributed. No one leaves empty-handed.
“Fifty dollars (in food stamps) don’t get you much to eat ... the food’s got to come from somewhere,” Sharon Matthews said while waiting in line. “I’m buying food with what money I can squeeze out. There’s a whole lot of people that way.”
By the time the truck arrived, the line of people began to curve around the block. They were in full winter wear — heavy coats, scarves and hats everywhere. Some were draped in blankets. Some brought folding chairs to give themselves reprieve until the box giveaway began at 11 a.m.
Maria Magaña chased her rambunctious daughter up and down the block to the delight of those waiting in line with whom she exchanged smiles and an occasional hello. Her friends kept her place in line. She was in black from head to toe save for a hot pink beanie, her winter jacket zipped up to her chin.
“We come every year,” Magaña said in Spanish. “I’m low-income like a lot of people here. It’s a big help. A very big help.”
Support for the pantry is growing, but so is the need. The pantry has absorbed more patrons since South Central Community Action Partnership closed in 2011. The pantry now serves around 600 people a month.
Martha and Mary’s, which is under the Jerome Food Ministry, hosts free dinners twice a week at St. Jerome. It’s not always easy to keep its shelves stocked because it relies on donations, and the dinner menu depends on what’s available at the kitchen at the time. When the kitchen needs help, the community usually responds, said Sue Spain, who has volunteered at the kitchen for 10 years.
“People have been very generous,” she said. “We keep getting people who stock us with product.”
Even in times of low supply, volunteers make an effort to accommodate everyone, Spain said. During a recent meal service she recalls kitchen staff making hamburgers for a patron with an unusual allergy. When it’s someone’s birthday, volunteer staff pull together to buy a cake. If a regular customer hasn’t been seen in a while, volunteers check on them.
“We try to make it like a family. It is a family,” Spain said. “We want them to feel welcome so they don’t feel like a number.”
Martha and Mary’s is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday and is open to the public. Anderson said it’s been a mission in life for her to serve and the same rings true for others.
“It’s something that comes from the heart.”
