From the Editor: What's in a source?

Another sometimes infamous kind of source is the anonymous source. When used too frequently or incorrectly, using unnamed sources can cause mistrust of journalists. But they’re essential to investigative journalism. For us, the rules are simple. An anonymous source’s true identity must be confirmed by an editor and the reporter who’s on the story. We grant anonymity if someone’s life or livelihood could be put at risk because of the information they’re revealing. Sometimes, people simply give an anonymous news tip and leave it at that. Others want to be interviewed for background information only, and others are willing to be quoted in a story if their name isn’t printed. All of these kinds of anonymous sources are helpful to a journalist. Of course, as with any source, there needs to be trust on our end, too. People with grudges or their own less-than-noble agenda may want to be an anonymous source. That’s why named sources are generally preferable. If someone is willing to put their name on the line, it gives what they have to say some weight.