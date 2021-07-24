From the Editor: What's in a source?

Recently, a reporter at another news outlet (The Idaho Capital Sun) reached out to my husband, Daniel, to talk to him for a story.
Daniel’s family owns and operates Idaho Guide Service, a whitewater rafting outfit in Hagerman.
The reporter was working on a story about the increase in the use of outdoor spaces.
Daniel asked me, “Would I even be a good source? I’m not an expert in anything.”
I assured him he would be because he’s an expert in his own experience as a river guide and outfitter. His opinions would be important to the story not because of anything he knows about water quality or invasive species but because of his own life.
He’d be what journalists call a “real person” source. Someone who is directly affected by the themes of the story.
As journalists, in most stories, we try to have this “real person” source. We pick them specifically because they’re not experts or official sources. These people don’t necessarily have a title; they’re just like you, someone who is affected by the news.
Most of the time when a reporter calls you, they just want to know what you think.
We use other kinds of sources, of course. Sometimes we do need an expert such as a researcher or professor, especially when writing stories about complicated subjects like water rights or analyzing crime statistics.
An official source would be someone such as CEO, city manager or a public information officer — someone who is an official spokesperson for a company or city. An old-school journalist might call the latter type of source a “flack,” a slightly derogatory nickname. But good spokespeople are extremely helpful, and a good reporter makes sure they have positive relationships with these folks.
Another sometimes infamous kind of source is the anonymous source. When used too frequently or incorrectly, using unnamed sources can cause mistrust of journalists. But they’re essential to investigative journalism. For us, the rules are simple. An anonymous source’s true identity must be confirmed by an editor and the reporter who’s on the story. We grant anonymity if someone’s life or livelihood could be put at risk because of the information they’re revealing. Sometimes, people simply give an anonymous news tip and leave it at that. Others want to be interviewed for background information only, and others are willing to be quoted in a story if their name isn’t printed. All of these kinds of anonymous sources are helpful to a journalist. Of course, as with any source, there needs to be trust on our end, too. People with grudges or their own less-than-noble agenda may want to be an anonymous source. That’s why named sources are generally preferable. If someone is willing to put their name on the line, it gives what they have to say some weight.
Whether sharing a feel-good story idea or sharing a bombshell news tip, we appreciate all our sources and those who send us ideas and tips. If you’d like to submit a tip or story idea go to magicvalley.com/contact and click on “News Tip” under the “Submit” heading.
As always, thanks for reading!