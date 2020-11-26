From the Editor: We're thankful for our readers

2020 has put many of us through the wringer. A global pandemic, civil unrest and a divisive election have put us on edge. It’s easy to see everything in 2020 that has been taken away from us.

But we still have so much to be thankful for. Many of us have spent a lot more time with family. Without so many events taking up our time, many of my friends have rekindled old hobbies, spent more time outdoors and thought about what really matters in their lives.

Personally, I got married this year. We had a tiny ceremony with just our immediate families and a few friends who live in the area. I’m thankful that our friends and family around the country, as well as vendors we had hired were all understanding. And we now have a big party to look forward to when its safe to gather in large groups again.

I’m also thankful for the amazing staff at the Times-News. In mid-March, right as coronavirus appeared in Idaho, we made the decision to move the newsroom out of the office and into our homes. Since then, we’ve been working remotely. We’ve met weekly on Zoom to plan out stories and projects, and spent countless hours on the phone and texting each other. While I miss the camaraderie that comes with working in the newsroom, I’m so grateful that we’ve been able to work so well remotely.