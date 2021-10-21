From the Editor: Welcome to the new Magicvalley.com

Today I’m excited to tell you about some of the improvements to Magicvalley.com.

This new website uses advanced, digital capabilities to improve the experience for you, our readers.

You’ll notice a site with a cleaner and uncluttered design that’s easier to navigate. Overhauled and reimagined after months of work, it is an enormous upgrade from our previous platform.

We’re proud of our work and the coverage we provide to our community. And we’re ready for the next step in further integrating photos, video and more for our readers on desktop and mobile.

This highly engaging site was redesigned with you in mind focusing on the way you experience the news. It’s designed to make finding stories that go beyond the headline much easier.

The new site provides an easy way to navigate to valuable local, regional and national news.

Our new site takes our digital journalism to the next level, offering an immersive experience for readers. You’ll see videos from the Magic Valley and around the world. There are podcasts and live radar, with a sophisticated, hour-by-hour forecast updated around the clock.

Our new site will better display the local stories and videos that show and tell about life in south-central Idaho. And you can expect more of what you want, with content that’s customized to your interests.

The rebuilt magicvalley.com is dynamic and responsive, powered by engaging and relevant journalism and storytelling.

I invite you to take a look around. I think you’ll like what you see.

As a full-access subscriber, you have access to the full digital news experience of the Times-News and, you can connect to the high-quality journalism our news team produces every day.

Thank you for being a subscriber. If you’re not yet a subscriber, take this opportunity to join now. You can see our latest subscription plans, which start at $1 for six months at magicvalley.com/subscribe. Your subscription helps support quality local journalism.

As always, we’re looking for feedback. Email asmith@magicvalley.com to share your thoughts.

Thanks for reading.

