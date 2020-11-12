From the Editor: Times-News seeking wish lists from care centers

It's the time of year for one of my favorite annual projects. Each year, we request wish lists to be submitted from local nursing homes and care centers for their residents. It's a tradition I hope will go on as long as it's needed.
When I first moved to Twin Falls just before Christmas in 2011, I moved in with my grandparents. I thought it would be a short stay, but it ended up working out for all of us, so I lived there until they both passed away. I have fond memories of visiting them here as a child at Christmas, and then spending the holiday with them when I moved here. My grandparents were tough to Christmas shop for; they were the kind of people who had the things they liked in every color. But I always took on the challenge.
The wishes from the nursing and care home residents are simple and easy to shop for: a fuzzy blanket, a coloring book, a tube of pink lipstick or a bar of chocolate.
I hope that receiving gifts from strangers will make these residents feel something like the warmth we all feel when we see our families during the holidays.
Perhaps this year you can start a new family tradition by bringing cheer to one of these deserving folks.
Nursing homes that want to submit wish lists should send them to frontdoor@magicvalley.com (put “wish list” in the subject line). Please include the care center’s complete address and phone number. Submissions must be received by Thursday, Nov. 19.
To run in the paper, the request lists must be sent by email in paragraph form with a separate line for each resident, including a room number or other number; male or female; and the gift list items. Please do not send lists formatted in Excel or other spreadsheet software.
The lists will run in the Times-News on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.
Thanks for reading, and thanks for giving.
