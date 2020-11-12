From the Editor: Times-News seeking wish lists from care centers

It's the time of year for one of my favorite annual projects. Each year, we request wish lists to be submitted from local nursing homes and care centers for their residents. It's a tradition I hope will go on as long as it's needed.

When I first moved to Twin Falls just before Christmas in 2011, I moved in with my grandparents. I thought it would be a short stay, but it ended up working out for all of us, so I lived there until they both passed away. I have fond memories of visiting them here as a child at Christmas, and then spending the holiday with them when I moved here. My grandparents were tough to Christmas shop for; they were the kind of people who had the things they liked in every color. But I always took on the challenge.

The wishes from the nursing and care home residents are simple and easy to shop for: a fuzzy blanket, a coloring book, a tube of pink lipstick or a bar of chocolate.

I hope that receiving gifts from strangers will make these residents feel something like the warmth we all feel when we see our families during the holidays.

Perhaps this year you can start a new family tradition by bringing cheer to one of these deserving folks.