From the Editor: Thanks for your support

At the end of May, two magazines are set to come out. One, the Adventure Guide, used to be an annual section in the newspaper. A few years ago we changed it to a glossy magazine. This year, we have articles on wildflower hiking, fishing in northern Nevada and south-central Idaho, where to spot migrating birds and astrotourism — traveling to places with super dark night skies to view stunning stars, and take photographs, too.

And, in case you missed it, we got a chance to celebrate the work we did day in and day out in the Times-News in 2020. The Idaho Press Club Awards were announced May 1. I was thrilled to see we won Photographer of the Year, for Pat Sutphin, and Reporter of the Year, for Colin Tiernan. We won a number of other firsts, including for best series, for Colin’s stories on the South Hills recovering from the Badger Fire, and best political story, for Mychel Matthews’ story on Lincoln County Commissioners banning video from their meetings. If you missed the whole list, please take a look at the May 3 paper, or look it up on Magicvalley.com. Readers, you can be proud of the news team that’s reporting on your community. They’re hard workers who care deeply about their work. I’m proud to call them my colleagues.