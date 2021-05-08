From the Editor: Thanks for your support

April was a busy month at the Times-News, so I thought I’d update you on some of the things we have going on that are separate from the daily paper.
As a subscriber, you directly support these community programs and special projects.
As I wrote last month, we’ve been honoring students from south-central Idaho along with CadEd Credit Union in our Scholar of the Week program since September. This week featured our final student, and soon, we’ll announce three scholarship winners in overall academic achievement, most improved and overcoming obstacles.
This month I was once again a judge for the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Drug-Free Scholarship. Last year’s oral presentation part of the contest was canceled, so it was nice to get together in person this year and hear from the top three finalists. The prompt for the essays and speeches is “How can we reduce the use and sale of drugs in Twin Falls County.” While their answers varied, I was impressed with how each student drew from personal experiences with addiction and drug abuse in their own families. While essays like this can sometimes real like a Wikipedia entry on the subject, these essays and speeches came from the heart.
We also gathered nominations for the best nurses in our community. They’ll be honored this coming week in a special ceremony and in a section in print and online.
At the end of May, two magazines are set to come out. One, the Adventure Guide, used to be an annual section in the newspaper. A few years ago we changed it to a glossy magazine. This year, we have articles on wildflower hiking, fishing in northern Nevada and south-central Idaho, where to spot migrating birds and astrotourism — traveling to places with super dark night skies to view stunning stars, and take photographs, too.
Our other magazine is Destination Southern Idaho — the official visitor guide to Mini-Cassia. It’s packed with info on local businesses, schools, hospitals and all the sights to see and things to do in Minidoka and Cassia Counties.
I hope you get a chance to read through both.
And, in case you missed it, we got a chance to celebrate the work we did day in and day out in the Times-News in 2020. The Idaho Press Club Awards were announced May 1. I was thrilled to see we won Photographer of the Year, for Pat Sutphin, and Reporter of the Year, for Colin Tiernan. We won a number of other firsts, including for best series, for Colin’s stories on the South Hills recovering from the Badger Fire, and best political story, for Mychel Matthews’ story on Lincoln County Commissioners banning video from their meetings. If you missed the whole list, please take a look at the May 3 paper, or look it up on Magicvalley.com. Readers, you can be proud of the news team that’s reporting on your community. They’re hard workers who care deeply about their work. I’m proud to call them my colleagues.
As I said earlier, to do all of this, we rely on your subscriptions. Thank you to those who already subscribe.
If you’re not a subscriber, you can now join in supporting local journalism with the lowest offer I’ve ever seen, just $1 for the first sixth months of unlimited digital access. That sale will run through May 16. Check out that and other subscription options online at go.magicvalley.com/may1.
As always, thanks for reading!