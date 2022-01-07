From the Editor: Thanks for your patience during winter weather

The past few weeks have been a challenge for anyone who needs to drive. Freezing temperatures, slick roads and dumping snow have made traversing the Magic Valley nightmarish.

Among those who’ve experienced the worst are our newspaper carriers. We’re deeply grateful for them as they bring our printed paper from our door to yours.

The brutal weather has meant we haven’t always met the standard of on-time delivery both you and we expect. But we have done our best to get the Times-News to you every day.

Our carriers have braved the weather, leaving our office in downtown Twin Falls at about 1 a.m. to take the paper to all corners of the Magic Valley through the dark of night.

Circulation Director Russ Davis told me nearly every driver has gotten stuck in the snow at some point in the past two weeks and routes that normally take two or three hours have taken up to eight.

We often move our deadlines up to accommodate bad weather, but sometimes that’s not enough.

We appreciate your understanding this winter as we work to get our daily paper out.

If your paper is late, please visit us at Magicvalley.com, where you can find the latest news and see a digital copy of the day’s paper.

As always, thanks for reading.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0