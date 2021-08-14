 Skip to main content
From the Editor: Share your memories of 9/11
From the Editor

From the Editor: Share your memories of 9/11

Pictures of the Week in North America Photo Gallery

Mourners place flowers and pictures in the name cut-out of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York.

 AP Photo/John Minchillo
Alison Smith

Alison Smith, editor

It’s hard to believe, but less than a month from now, we’ll be marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

To honor the day, we’re dedicating several stories to remembering.

To do it, we’ll need your help.

Whether you were a student in school, a parent unsure how to talk to your kids about terrorism, decided that day to join the military, worried about friends or family in the World Trade Center, or like most, watched the news wondering what would happen next, we want to hear from you.

No matter where you were that day, we’d like to hear what your memories and takeaways are from September 11, 2001. Your memories could be published in one of our stories and shared with our sister papers in Lee Enterprises around the country.

Times-News staff will also be sharing our memories. I hope this is a chance to remember, commemorate and look at how our community has changed.

Please limit what you send in to about 250 words. The best way to send them in is to email them to letters@magicvalley.com with the subject line “9/11 memory.”

