From the Editor: Share your memories of 9/11

Note: This column first appeared Saturday. We’re still looking for stories and will collect them through Aug. 31.

It’s hard to believe, but less than a month from now, we’ll be marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

To honor the day, we’re dedicating several stories to remembering.

To do it, we’ll need your help.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whether you were a student in school, a parent unsure how to talk to your kids about terrorism, decided that day to join the military, worried about friends or family in the World Trade Center, or like most, watched the news wondering what would happen next, we want to hear from you.

No matter where you were that day, we’d like to hear what your memories and takeaways are from September 11, 2001. Your memories could be published in one of our stories and shared with our sister papers in Lee Enterprises around the country.

Times-News staff will also be sharing our memories. I hope this is a chance to remember, commemorate and look at how our community has changed.