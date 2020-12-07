From the Editor: Memories of Pearl Harbor I'll never forget

“... I could remember almost everything including the words I heard and what I said, from the beginning of the air raid at 7:55 a.m. until it ended at about 10 a.m. After that came a period of seven hours in which I cannot account for anything I did, anywhere I went, or anything I saw. We didn’t really talk about that aspect very much, but I remember someone saying ‘it may have been shock.’ My reaction was: Me? In shock? Ridiculous! I can handle anything. I’ve been trained to... Or so I thought. I asked two professionals about that blank and they both told me to forget it. So I forgot it.”