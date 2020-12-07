From the Editor: Memories of Pearl Harbor I'll never forget

Today marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. In my time at the Times-News, I’ve had the privilege of interviewing a number of survivors of those attacks who were either from the Magic Valley or made their homes here later. By now, everyone I interviewed, and I believe, everyone who witnessed the attacks who is from here, has passed on.
The last of the local survivors passed away in 2016. That year I recalled in a column: “They often had sharp wits and sharper minds, recalling the minute details of the day that would change their lives.”
It’s true. The memories told to me were clear as day. Those who were there described the moment they heard the buzz of incoming planes. The metallic taste of adrenaline in their mouth. The shouts and screams of their friends.
Gathering these memories is one of my proudest accomplishments here at the Times-News. I’ll never forget those who shared their stories and lessons to be passed down.
Below are some excerpts from my reporting from 2012 to 2016, and reporting from others before me.
The first story I did was in 2012 about Bill Bridges, who lived at Bridgeview Estates. He was 92 at the time and said he was knocked out of bed when the first bomb hit the USS Utah, which was next to Bridges’ ship, the USS Raleigh.
The week I moved to Twin Falls in December 2011, former Times-News photographer Ashley Smith’s stunning portrait of Gale Mohlenbrink was on the front page of the paper.
Mohlenbrink wrote a book that was published in 2010 by Blip Communications called “World War II — My Experiences.” This week, a reader brought in a copy so I could read Mohlenbrink’s first-hand account.
He wrote this of the morning of Dec. 7, 1941:
“... We were awakened by explosions going on. ... I could see and hear the sounds of planes, explosions and firing. As my buddy and I turned toward battleship row, we saw a plane skimming very low across the water, with splashes of water spouting up as the plane came toward our position. The harbor was full of planes diving and the explosions, flames, smoke and chaos were so overwhelming, I had just enough time to think ‘That plane is shooting at us’ and see the big red sun on the wing.”
Later he wrote: “... I loaded myself with as much ammunition as I could drape over my shoulders and around my waist, took a rifle and went to the beaches to defend them. ...The night was terrifying as every sound was unknown and every movement thought to be the enemy.”
I interviewed Marion “Gale” Wood, in 2013 when he was 95. It’s one of my favorite interviews I’ve ever done because of the stories he told and because Wood played guitar for Ashley and me despite the pain of arthritis in his fingers. Some of his quotes have stuck with me.
Wood got emotional when he remembered the men who died around him. “They were screaming at you for help,” he said. “They were screaming for their father and mother or calling for God.”
After Pearl Harbor, Wood served in Saipan and Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands and on Guam and Kanton Island, a tiny atoll in the South Pacific Ocean.
The fighting in the South Pacific was often in close quarters, he said.
“We used to holler at them a little bit,” he said. “They’d holler back.”
Neither could understand the other’s language and as Wood reminisced, he said he was conflicted about the violence of war.
“There’s a guy coming at you, and you’ve never seen him and he’s never seen you and you never did anything to him and he never did anything to you, and you’re trying to kill him,” he said. “You’d think we’d be smarter.”
We can go to the moon, Wood told me, but we can’t get along with each other. He died in February 2015.
In 2016, Twin Falls resident Gene Sennello brought in a piece his father, Frank, wrote detailing his eyewitness account of the attack. Frank grew up in New York City and later lived in California. Like a few other accounts I’ve read from survivors, Sennello wrote about a gap in his memory.
“... I could remember almost everything including the words I heard and what I said, from the beginning of the air raid at 7:55 a.m. until it ended at about 10 a.m. After that came a period of seven hours in which I cannot account for anything I did, anywhere I went, or anything I saw. We didn’t really talk about that aspect very much, but I remember someone saying ‘it may have been shock.’ My reaction was: Me? In shock? Ridiculous! I can handle anything. I’ve been trained to... Or so I thought. I asked two professionals about that blank and they both told me to forget it. So I forgot it.”
In 1996, former Rupert resident Ralph Graham told the paper he thought the attack was a drill. But then he saw them.
“(The bomber) was close enough to me that I probably could have hit it with a rock,” he said. “I could see the crew sitting in there with their eyes on the bombing sights.”
They also shared their humor: “Pearl Harbor was nothing compared to being married to a redhead for 60 years,’’ Dave Bettencourt told us in 2001.
John “Jack” White, Twin Falls
“There were movies made about Pearl Harbor,” Jack White said in 2011. “But they don’t tell you anything.”
David Ray Roessler, Gooding
Rushing across a bare field to report to duty, he emptied his .45-caliber handgun at a Japanese plane 50 feet above him.
“You knew it wouldn’t do any good,” he said. “But it made you feel better.”
“I worked eight days burying our shipmates and comrades. We worked cemetery detail from 7 o’clock in the morning until 7 at night.”
Ralph Eaton, Twin Falls
“I knew it wasn’t target practice—it was the real McCoy,” he said in 2006. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, we’re at war.’
“My buddy shook my hand and said, ‘Ralph, if I don’t see you again, good luck. It’s been nice being shipmates with you.’”
Leroy Kohntopp, Filer
‘’I got off the Maryland just a few weeks before it went off to fight the Battle of the Philippine Sea,’’ said Leroy Kohntopp of Filer, who served on a gun battery aboard the big battleship during the Pearl Harbor attack. ‘’It was just at the time when the Japanese were beginning to fly kamikaze strikes, and the battery where I would have been serving was hit by one of the first kamikazes.
‘’Everyone was killed. I would have been killed too.’’
While we’ve lost a link to history, we’re fortunate to have the words and memories of the men who witnessed that day.
Magic Valley’s Pearl Harbor survivors:
Ralph J. Graham, formerly of Rupert, died April 9, 2016, at a Nampa hospital. He was 94.
Marion “Gale” Wood, Gooding, born near Bethel, Mo., Oct. 25, 1918, died Feb. 4, 2015.
Gale Donald Mohlenbrink, Buhl, born in Lovell, Wyo., on Feb. 23, 1924, died July 7, 2013
Ray Roessler, Gooding, born in Shoshone on June 17, 1921, died March 21, 2013
Joseph Flood, Twin Falls, born in Montgomery, Mo., on March 4, 1916, died Nov. 23, 2012
John “Jack” White, Twin Falls, born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 1, 1921, died July 10, 2012
Leroy Kohntopp, Filer, born in Kansas City, Mo., on Aug. 9, 1917, Died April 8, 2011
Robert Abbott Coates, born in Carey on April 25, 1921, Died April 13, 2011
Richard Hansing, Twin Falls, born in Perry, Okla., on Jan. 20, 1920, died Aug. 5, 2010
Tony Sabala, Jerome, born May 20, 1919 in Shoshone, died June 17, 2007
Ralph Eaton, Twin Falls, born in Rock Creek, Idaho, on June 25, 1919, died Jan. 2, 2007
Dave Bettencourt, Twin Falls, born in Caruthers, Calif. on Oct. 1, 1921, died Feb. 16, 2003
O.C. Kelley, Twin Falls, born in Bennington, Okla. on Oct. 14, 1920, died June 27, 2002
Ray Helms, Oakley, was on the Navy battleship Tennessee in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Helms died July 8, 1996 in Burley.
Theodore “Ted” Anderson, Twin Falls, born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 28, 1920 and died Aug. 19, 1993. Ted and his wife, Betty, lived in Boise, Ketchum and Twin Falls.
Note: These are the Pearl Harbor survivors the Times-News is aware of. If you know of someone else who isn’t included on this list, or have a photo of someone who is not pictured, please let us know. Contact me at 208-539-7653 or asmith@magicvalley.com.
