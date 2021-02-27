From the Editor: Great journalism depends on our readers

These days, journalism is a 24/7 industry. On the best days, newsrooms are humming along, sending out important breaking news. On bad days, newsrooms regurgitate press releases all day and chase whatever story might get a bunch of cheap pageviews. I hope that’s never us. I call it hamster-wheel journalism. Quantity over quality. I could assign reporters to each write five stories a day on the top items popping up on social media. That might get us more “clicks.” But I don’t love counting clicks. That’s not why I got into this business. I got into journalism to tell stories.
So that’s why we continue to push ourselves to have a new, interesting, important Big Story each week. It’s not easy. We’ve gone around and around in meetings deciding whether the time and occasional frustrations are worth it.
In the end? I think they are. So I hope when you get your Sunday paper you flip to that section and soak the story up. And when you get your email alert that our Big Story is published, you’ll sit down and take a few minutes to be immersed in a story that you won’t find anywhere else.
In the past few weeks, we’ve brought you a wide variety of Big Stories.
In mid-January, reporter Colin Tiernan shared a collection of the wildlife photos he’s taken in the Magic Valley. Whether local creatures are slithering on the ground or soaring through the air, living in snow-capped mountains, or meandering deep canyons, Tiernan has aimed his camera at them.
During little moments of free time this summer and fall, Mychel Matthews and Drew Nash paired up to look for signs of the past for part two of their occasional series on the historical markers and monuments around town. They gathered their work together and it ran the third week of January.
At the end of January, the news team joined together to take a deep dive on one of those press releases I wrote about above. We got an email from AAA saying fatal crashes involving pedestrians in the last decade were up from the decade before. Fatal crashes overall were also up. Instead of just “flipping the press release” as we say, we decided this story deserved a closer look and local voices. Reporters talked with people who commute on bicycles, interviewed local police, took a look at the governor’s transportation plan and heard the story of a local musician who is recovering from being hit by a car while he walked his dog.
In February, Jonathan Ingraham published his piece on the rise and fall of Powder Magazine, the iconic ski publication founded in Sun Valley in 1973 that folded in 2020.” Ingraham spoke to the magazine’s co-founder and others about the void the magazine’s absence will leave for its readers and contributors.
For Valentine’s Day, Pat Sutphin brought you two stories on couples who love each other and sports. The headlines say it all: “Life, love and basketball: Uniting couples on and off the court” and “Split but undivided: Family of competitive bowlers supports each other’s goals.”
Last week, Matthews and Ingraham brought us another historical gem with their story about history hidden in plain sight around Twin Falls, like faded painted advertisements still visible on buildings, and the town’s first elevator — it’s still in operation. Have you been in it? Matthews has plans to expand the story to other Magic Valley towns.
This week and next you’ll read part one and two of Laurie Welch’s story on missing people from south-central Idaho. She took special care to find families she felt have gotten less attention in the past. She’s a great researcher and skilled interviewer. I know you’ll see that in her stories.
This kind of journalism takes time. Lots of time. Time we could spend on writing more stories, less impactful ones. That means we need community support through advertising dollars and subscriptions.
If you already subscribe, the newsroom and I thank you. I know many of you have been subscribers for years or decades. We appreciate you more than you know.
As always, thanks for reading.
—Alison