Thank you for taking the time to read the Times-News and Magicvalley.com today as we do our part to raise awareness about breast cancer.
Each Wednesday in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’ll find articles about what to do if you notice a mass or change in your breast (on today’s front page), how to donate locally, and stories of Magic Valley doctors, patients, programs and more. And on Sunday, Oct. 20, we’re bringing back our pink edition, with the paper wrapped in pink newsprint.
A woman is diagnosed with breast cancer about every two minutes. In the 20 minutes it might take you to flip through our print edition or peruse Magicvalley.com, about 10 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates that 268,600 people will be diagnosed in 2019.
There have been great strides in detection and treatment of breast cancer. But too many of us are touched by breast cancer. Just last year, a close family member of mine died from breast cancer. She was far too young; still in the prime of her life.
You have free articles remaining.
That’s why we bring you stories of local people working to find a cure.
Now, it’s your turn. Please talk to your family and friends about breast cancer. Share an article, take time to educate yourself. Write a letter to the editor. Make a commitment to check in with your doctor. Donate to a local cancer charity.
Thanks again for reading. I hope you enjoy and learn from our coverage this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.