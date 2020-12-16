From the Editor: Celebrate 25 years of the Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley with us

2020 hasn't been an easy year for many of us. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, families have dealt with new school schedules and new rules, businesses have weathered shutdowns, and as individuals, we've wondered if we're doing enough to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Nonprofits are among the harder-hit parts of our community. Many depend on in-person fundraising to raise the money they need to provide important services.
Groups like the Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley have been here this year when our community has needed them most, just as it has for its entire 25-year history in our area. As you read these stories, we hope you'll be inspired to support the Club in any way you can.
Q & A with Director Lindsey Westburg
How has COVID affected the Boys & Girls Club's ability to fundraise this year?
We have had to cancel two of our fundraisers this year due to COVID. Along with this, we have seen an increase with expenses due to operating more hours, more often and with fewer kids but more staff. We have also had to purchase additional equipment and supplies to allow our members to complete their schoolwork while they are at the club.
What are some of the things people’s donations are going toward right now?
Donations will go to programming supplies, teen night meals, school supplies, scholarships, additional supplies for cleaning/sanitizing and staffing.
What extra steps or efforts has the club has taken to protect staff and kids’ health?
The club has worked closely with South Central District Health to establish a safety plan to ensure safety for club members and staff. This includes screening, scheduled hand-washing, cleaning, small group programs (typically our ratio is 1:18, now it is 1:10), drop off and pick up protocol changes, masks and programming that promotes social distancing. Along with these protocols, we have made efforts to reach members that are not attending the club by mail, phone calls, and take-home activity kits. We have worked closely with Minidoka, Buhl and Twin Falls school districts to plan and adapt to their alternative school schedules. This summer, we opened up an additional site to accommodate lower capacities. Throughout this challenging time, we have made each decision moving forward with our mission of serving those that need us most a priority.
How have current donors stepped up amid the difficulties of 2020?
Our donors have been incredibly generous during this time. During Idaho Gives, Plant Therapy matched every donation the club received up to $10,000. We have had a lot of businesses step up and donate cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, face masks, programming supplies, snacks, meals to our families, etc. Club supporters and donors attended our auction in September to support the club, which was huge.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.