From the editor: Apologies for the lines. We're working on it.
From the editor: Apologies for the lines. We're working on it.

The Times-News' 'daily miracle'

The Sunday comics are printed Tuesday in Twin Falls. Different sections of the paper are printed on different days. The press prints a number of publications, ranging from high school newspapers to the largest paper in the state, The Idaho Statesman.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

A few readers have reached out to ask "What's with the lines in the newsprint lately?" We want you to know we're working to fix the problem and apologize that your paper has sometimes been harder to read.

Times-News President Matt Sandberg told me Thursday that staff has worked through a process of elimination and discovered the lines are caused by a problem with our plating system, and we're working with Kodak to get it fixed.

Plating machines use lasers, and we can't fix it ourselves because of safety and warranty issues.

The good news is, it is fixable. We just have to wait a week or two for someone from Kodak to come to Twin Falls to fix it for us. Until then, we're working to minimize the issue as best we can.

We appreciate your patience.

In the meantime, I encourage subscribers to go to magicvalley.com/eedition (make sure you're signed in!) and read the E-Edition of the paper if their paper version isn't readable. You can also find all the day's stories and breaking news through the day at magicvalley.com. If you're not a subscriber and are thinking about it, now is a great time to join — you can get a yearlong digital subscription for just $26 at magicvalley.com/subscribenow. Print subscriptions start at $20 a month.

As always, thanks for reading.

Alison Smith

Alison Smith, editor
