From Team Blake to the Twin Falls County Fair: EllieMae Millenkamp plays Sunday

Because two of her band members are from Iowa, she plans to use a local bass player for the show. However, guitarist Andersen Coates, 20, plans to travel from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for Sunday’s performance.

Coates, who is also a singer/songwriter, said he met Millenkamp during his sophomore year at Iowa State University.

“We had a mutual friend who had suggested I reach out to her and collaborate at some point,” Coates said in a text message.

The two wrote and recorded the song “Waiting on the Clouds.”

“EllieMae’s super passionate about what she does and it’s fun to be a little part of her career path as she continues to gain momentum,” Coates said. “Getting to play music in front of an audience again — in whatever capacity — will definitely be a highlight for me. . . some new scenery won’t hurt either. COVID has definitely been a challenge for musicians, so I’m grateful to get a chance to play live again.”

After graduating, Millenkamp said, she was ready to start working full-time as a musician, but the pandemic has made it difficult. Since then, she’s had a number of canceled shows at bars and restaurants.