From Team Blake to the Twin Falls County Fair: EllieMae Millenkamp plays Sunday

FILER — During the summers, you’d often find EllieMae Millenkamp at local county fairs.
The rides, the food and the music always drew her to the fairgrounds.
Millenkamp remembers watching country pop star Kelsea Ballerini play at the Twin Falls County Fair and thinking how cool it would be to perform there someday.
Now it’s her turn in the spotlight.
Millenkamp will play at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Stotz Equipment Free Stage at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.
“This is the first time I’ve played at the Twin Falls fair. and I’m super excited to play,” Millenkamp said. “A lot of fairs have been canceling so it’s cool we get to live a normal life and do normal activities.”
Millenkamp, 22, of Jerome, gained national attention when she was picked as a Team Blake contestant on Season 17 of” The Voice.” During the blind auditions, she sang Kacey Musgraves’ “Merry Go Round” and judge Blake Shelton turned his chair to give her a standing ovation. She was a senior at Iowa State University at the time.
“I would definitely say that’s the most memorable experience I’ve had,” she said. “I never took guitar and voice lessons. It’s kind of crazy to learn from him. He’s one of the biggest artists that’s ever been.”
Millenkamp grew up singing in church, but it wasn’t until she was a student at Iowa State University that she started recording music and formed a band. She graduated with a degree in agricultural business in May.
Since then she has returned home to work part-time at her parent’s farm Idaho Jersey Girls Dairy. When she is not feeding or branding the beef cow herd, she is working on her music.
“I’m trying to pursue music full-time but it’s really weird with Covid,” she said.
Millenkamp has played at Twin Falls Western Days, Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest, the Idaho Governor Inauguration Ball and the Jerome County Fair. She hasn’t been able to play many shows this year because of COVID-19. Though it has given her more time to write and record music.
She records her music in Fort Worth, Texas, and plans to release new music within the next month. Millenkamp typically releases singles, but eventually, she’d like to make an album.
“My music is definitely inspired by real-life events,” she said. “All my songs describe things that I’ve been through or seen my friends go through. My music is inspired by my life.”
Millenkamp described her music as “traditional country with a little bit of pop twist.”
“It’s relatable and pretty fun,” she said.
Because two of her band members are from Iowa, she plans to use a local bass player for the show. However, guitarist Andersen Coates, 20, plans to travel from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for Sunday’s performance.
Coates, who is also a singer/songwriter, said he met Millenkamp during his sophomore year at Iowa State University.
“We had a mutual friend who had suggested I reach out to her and collaborate at some point,” Coates said in a text message.
The two wrote and recorded the song “Waiting on the Clouds.”
“EllieMae’s super passionate about what she does and it’s fun to be a little part of her career path as she continues to gain momentum,” Coates said. “Getting to play music in front of an audience again — in whatever capacity — will definitely be a highlight for me. . . some new scenery won’t hurt either. COVID has definitely been a challenge for musicians, so I’m grateful to get a chance to play live again.”
After graduating, Millenkamp said, she was ready to start working full-time as a musician, but the pandemic has made it difficult. Since then, she’s had a number of canceled shows at bars and restaurants.
Granger Smith was also slated to play at the Twin Falls County Fair, but he postponed his show until Sept. 5, 2021.
So playing the Twin Falls County Fair is big for Millenkamp. Not only is it a gig she’s dreamed of, it is also one of few live music opportunities right now.
“It’s kind of frustrating,” Millenkamp said. “Should I really be doing this? We have no guarantee will things go back to normal. Right now I’m just pursuing it and seeing what’s going to happen.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.