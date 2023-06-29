Editor’s note: This feature first ran April 25, 2019, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Longtime Heyburn resident J.A. Handy described in 1959 the area before the Minidoka Project.

“The first time I saw the spot where Heyburn now stands, was in 1901, I was employed by a sheep company, and was looking for a good range for the sheep, and wasn’t looking for a home, or a place to make one,” Handy wrote. “If I had I sure would have passed up the place where Heyburn now stands.”

But in June 1902, the federal government passed the Reclamation Act, created the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and eventually brought irrigation water to 17 states in the West, including Idaho.

The Bureau began the Minidoka Project at Lake Walcott in 1904 to divert water from the Snake River, creating farms and new towns on both sides of the river.

By 1919, the fertile Mini-Cassia soil supported 2,208 farms and a population of 17,000, according to the Bureau’s website.

The first town on the irrigation project was called Riverton. It was later renamed Heyburn for U.S. Sen. Weldon Brinton Heyburn, who died in 1912 just months after collapsing on the floor of the Senate while delivering a speech.

“The first activity around Heyburn was when O.S.L. (Oregon Short Line) Railroad Co., started hauling material from Minidoka (train station) to the river to build the railroad bridge across Snake River at Heyburn in the fall of 1904,” Handy wrote when asked to tell what he remembered about the area’s history.

The town started as a town of 19 tents, home to the bridge workers, he said.

Before the railroad bridge was completed, two men by the names of Smith and Hollen put a ferry across the Snake River to transport building materials to the new town of Burley.

The O.S.L. Railroad was finished from the Minidoka train station to Heyburn and the first engine crossed the Heyburn Bridge on June 10, 1905.

