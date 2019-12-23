TWIN FALLS — Sami and Rudy Ashenbrener had most of their major milestones here: They graduated from high school, reunited at a Christmas party and started dating and eventually celebrated the birth of their son.
But their love for Twin Falls was complicated. When they left for college, they thought they were never coming back. Eight years later, while the couple was living in Boise, that changed when Rudy Ashenbrener received a job offer that would allow him to move up in the company. It was a big commitment that neither were expecting.
“We loved Boise and we thought we were going to stay there and plant roots,” Sami Ashenbrener said. “But we fell in love with the community again. Leaving really gave us a new perspective on how awesome Twin Falls is.”
A sense of community has drawn several people back after spending years away from home, like Riquel Olander, a professional dancer who is now offering free dance classes for teens and adults in the studio attached to her home, and Ryan Peterson and McKenzie Redd, who work at the Center for Physical Rehabilitation alongside Sami Ashenbrener.
Sami Ashenbrener’s path to physical therapy was not a straight one. She went to the University of San Diego, was on the university’s dance team and got her bachelor’s degree in business administration. It wasn’t until after undergrad when she was visiting home that she tore her ACL skiing in Sun Valley and she became interested in physical therapy.
After an intense year of taking physics, anatomy and physiology courses in Boise so she could go to graduate school for physical therapy, she attended the University of Montana and three years later got married the June after her graduation. She spent one more year in Boise before she and Rudy Ashenbrener made the decision to move back to the Magic Valley.
“The biggest thing we were thinking about long term was where wanted to go with our careers and where we saw ourselves advancing,” Sami Ashenbrener said.
The two have now dedicated themselves to being involved in the community, with Sami Ashenbrener teaching free yoga classes for pregnant and post-partum women at Frontier Pediatric as well as teaching at Hive Yoga. She is a women’s health specialist and is involved in burgeoning women’s groups in town.
“Anything you can do to empower women, I love seeing,” she said.
The community has been warm and welcoming toward she and her husband’s return, she said, and they have worked in tandem with it to create an even better place to live.
“The fact that the community is so receptive to ideas and change is something people take for granted,” Sami Ashenbrener said. “It’s something that really made us fall back in love with it.”
“Something good for something good”
Los Angeles was kind to Riquel Olander. After one semester of college, she decided to pick up her ambitions in dancing that she left behind her senior year of high school when she quit the dance team.
“I was really unhappy and wanted to pursue my dance dreams,” Olander said. “There was nothing wrong (with college), but I just missed dance.”
That’s when she moved to North Hollywood. Three years later, she and her dance crew would be the only female group to ever win the TV talent show “America’s Best Dance Crew,” which launched her career after refining her skills in a studio for dance professionals and seeking audition after audition.
She and her team appeared on “Oprah,” the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” three times and danced for celebrities like Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez following their win. Olander’s career in entertainment blossomed.
“It was the hardest but best time of my life,” Olander said. “Not only physically, but mentally.”
She stayed in Los Angeles for 13 years, but her priorities began to change. She wanted kids and a more affordable place to live, but she and her now-husband loved their life in the big city, too.
You have free articles remaining.
“We had to choose between something good and something good, so it was hard,” Olander said.
When she got back to Twin Falls, she was surprised by how many more people there were than she remembered, but she also noticed there weren’t many classes for teens and adults as there was in the city. She decided to change that by offering those classes herself at RO Studios, which carried over from when she owned a master-class studio by the same name in Los Angeles.
“My goal here is to work with people and studios that are already here, not against,” she said. “What I have to offer is so special in a humble way.”
But would she change anything in her journey?
“Although there are so many things I would change, I wouldn’t because I wouldn’t be where I am today if I did,” Olander said.
Coming full circle
The two newest physical therapists at the Center for Physical Rehabilitation, Peterson and Redd, have both returned from elsewhere to serve the community.
Redd spent eight years away from home to attend Utah State University and then moved on to Spokane to get her degree in physical therapy, but when it came time to do her clinic rotations she timed it so that she would do her last round at Center for Physical Rehabilitation.
She, as well as Peterson, worked as an aid and volunteered there during high school, so it made sense for her to finish her training with the team she grew up working with.
“It felt really natural to do my last rotation at CPR,” Redd said.
Like Olander, Redd felt like her perspective changed while she was away and she started to think about what her priorities were for the future, which included wanting a slower place and a good environment to start a family. But she thinks she might not have arrived at that conclusion if she never left.
“I love my experience being gone,” Redd said. “You appreciate things you didn’t see before when you’re in a different town and community.”
For Peterson, who went to the University of Utah and University of Montana before coming home, his return was serendipitous. A position was opening up at CPR and he was already considering being closer to home. Having been an aid there in high school, the choice was easy.
“When I left, I told people I was not coming back,” Peterson said. “It’s changed a lot and it’s been nice to be in a familiar place to concentrate on all the new challenges and expectations that come with starting your career. It’s been an easy transition.”
His sister moved back home a year before him and Peterson has enjoyed being close to his parents as well as his sister and niece.
“It’s been fun to watch her grow up,” he said. “From saying I wouldn’t come back to now, I’m glad I have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.