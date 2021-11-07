From Idaho to Japan, WWII veteran Jay Panopolos shares his story

TWIN FALLS — Jay Panopolos is a jokester with a giant personality.

Standing in his Twin Falls kitchen, he laughed about his official Navy picture taken more than 75 years ago.

“I said, ‘God you was a good-looking guy at one time,’” he said smiling.

In the picture, he is just 17 years old, about to leave Idaho for the first time to serve in World War II as a gunner’s mate.

“Can you imagine that? Seventeen years old” he said. “Heck, I didn’t own a car till I was almost 25.”

Panopolos served for three years in the Navy before joining the reserves for 17 years. During those three years he traveled from Idaho to the eastern United States, then the Gulf of Mexico, the South Pacific, and all across Japan before returning to the United States and eventually home to Pocatello.

While in Norfolk, Virginia, for boot camp, he realized how far away from home he was.

“‘Where are you from?’ ‘Oh, I am from Idaho.’ ‘Where is Idaho at?’” he said, repeating early conversations. “No such thing as Idaho — Pocatello especially.”

A majority of his time in service was spent on an LST or landing ship tank. With a top speed of 13 mph, Panopolos said sailors called them “low slow targets.”

He remembers reaching the South Pacific and moving from one island to another to drop off tanks and marines.

Panopolos recalls suicide planes flying above the LST during the battle of Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

“It was called Iron Bottom Bay because so many ships sank there,” he said.

One of the more memorable moments of his military career was visiting Nagasaki, Japan.

On Aug. 9, 1945, the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Everything within a mile of the detonation site was annihilated. People close to the blast were vaporized and those further away suffered burns and radiation poisoning.

“It was just barren all the way. If people see that, they never want to see another war in their lives,” he said.

As a gunner’s mate, his job was managing the operation and maintenance of weapons and the systems used to launch them.

“I can almost take a gun apart and put it back together blindfolded,” he said.

The job requires attention to detail and meticulous steps to ensure safety.

After leaving the service, he spent time working at the Pocatello Navy Ordnance Plant, Montgomery Ward, and Osco Drug.

“When I got back out of the service I should have went to college or university,” he said.

He married his wife, Verna, and together they had one daughter, Linda. His wife passed away in 2009.

Veteran’s Day is an opportunity for the public to think about what veterans went through and appreciate their service, Panopolos said.

