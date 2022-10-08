From gym to crag: CSI holds outdoor rock climbing clinic at Auger Falls

Instructor Tony Roberts talks about anchors during a gym to crag climbing clinic by the CSI Outdoors Recreation program Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Auger Falls Park in Twin Falls. Roberts also owns the Magic Valley Gear Exchange in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Instructor Tony Roberts, right, talks to CSI employee Rob Davis about putting load on the rope during a gym to crag climbing clinic Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Auger Falls Park in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Brodie Lewis works on his knot tying skills during a gym to crag climbing clinic Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Auger Falls Park in Twin Falls.
The College of Southern Idaho’s Outdoors Recreation Program held a gym-to-crag climbing clinic Wednesday evening at Auger Falls. Tony Roberts, owner of the Magic Valley Gear Exchange in Twin Falls, was the instructor at the event. During the event, Roberts taught three others about how to transfer skills of rock climbing in a gym to crag climbing outdoors.
