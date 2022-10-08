 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From gym to crag: CSI holds outdoor rock climbing clinic at Auger Falls

The College of Southern Idaho’s Outdoors Recreation Program held a gym-to-crag climbing clinic Wednesday evening at Auger Falls. Tony Roberts, owner of the Magic Valley Gear Exchange in Twin Falls, was the instructor at the event. During the event, Roberts taught three others about how to transfer skills of rock climbing in a gym to crag climbing outdoors.

