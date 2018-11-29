TWIN FALLS — In 1904, the narrow street that was to become Addison Avenue was nearly an afterthought.
The dusty lane was unglamorously named North Boundary Street simply because it was the northern limits of the original townsite: the north boundary of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 17 East. The road officially ran between North Five Points — the northeast corner section at Blue Lakes Boulevard — and West Five Points — the northwest corner section at West Boundary Street, which eventually became Washington Street.
Addison Avenue West — West Addison, for short — has seen a recent resurgence of life after several decades of decline. It has, however, seen better days. The west section of Addison from Washington Street to Rock Creek is an extension of the original Addison Avenue.
After the Idaho Legislature passed a law allocating funds for electric railroads in 1909, Buhl and Twin Falls socialites in October proposed building an electric rail line to join towns on the south-side irrigation tract, the natural route of which would cut through the Twin Falls area by way of North Boundary Street then join the Oregon Trail at a point west of town.
A hydroelectric plant was proposed at Clear Lakes on the Snake River to power the rail cars.
Although the electric rail line connecting the county’s towns never materialized, the route became U.S. 30 through Twin Falls County. As the burgeoning town’s west and south gateway, North Boundary Street soon became a part of the main thoroughfare for interstate traffic.
Meanwhile, Addison T. Smith, a politician from Washington, D.C., took up residence in Twin Falls. Smith had previously worked for U.S. Sens. George Shoup and Weldon Heyburn, both Idaho Republicans, before running for Congress. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1913 to 1933.
By September 1914, townsfolk had informally renamed North Boundary Street “Addison Avenue” for the popular senator; the city officially changed the name to Addison Avenue in 1917. The section of Addison east of Blue Lakes Boulevard became Addison Avenue East and the section west of Washington Street became Addison Avenue West.
In 1928, the city designated West Addison as a business zone. Businesses allowed along the mile-long stretch included apartments, motels, churches, libraries, hospitals, stores, professional offices, banks, restaurants, service stations and garages, police and fire stations, telephone exchanges, theaters, dance halls, auto sales, laundries and funeral parlors.
As Twin Falls grew, so did Addison — all three sections of it. But Addison Avenue West became a major player as Americans took to the highways. Tourists traveling west to Oregon or Washington — or just to Boise — or those traveling south to Nevada or California used the mile-long section of road coming and going. Twin Falls was on the “Yellowstone-to-Yosemite” autoroute.
The next 50 years
A hospital was built at the edge of the city on West Addison on the eastern rim of Rock Creek. Numerous family-operated motels, restaurants and service stations sprung up along the route.
Nearly 50 years after its inception, town leaders looked forward to Twin Falls’ next 50 years.
In 1952, Twin Falls became a “first-class city,” the fifth town in the state to reach that population benchmark after Boise, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Nampa. Juneau Shinn of KLIX-AM said then that Twin Falls had stepped “over the threshold into a new era of growth and prosperity.”
The town was serviced by United Airlines and Empire Airlines, Union Pacific Railroad, Greyhound, Trailways, Twin Falls-Wells Stages and Sun Valley Stages.
“Mostly (West Addison) was a thriving, bustling part of town, ...different than the thriving, bustling downtown,” said Teri (Finn) Lupoli, a 1964 graduate of Twin Falls High School. “It was a great place and time to be a teenager.”
Several generations — including Lupoli’s — remember the idyllic street as part of Twin Falls’ “American Graffiti”-style cruise.
“The places we — teens in cars — cared about were the Arctic Circle, the Town & Country (Drive-In) and the Dairy Queen when it came to be,” the Salem, Ore., resident said.
Former Castleford resident Erlene (Hudson) Ford, now known as “Happy” Ford, cruised Main — and West Addison — five years after Lupoli, who lived a block or so west of West Five Points.
“(We’d) take Second (Avenue) up and cross over and take Main (Avenue) back to (West) Five Points” and on to West Addison, said Ford, who now lives in Boise. “Yep, when gas was cheap and we had nothing else to do on a Saturday night.”
Doug Maughan, a 1970 graduate of Buhl High School, remembers West Addison as a child.
“My family moved to Buhl in 1958 when I was six years old,” Maughan said. “We came to (Twin Falls) often, always by way of West Addison, of course.”
The interstate hadn’t come through southern Idaho yet.
“All those motels there were pretty new back then,” Maughan said. “In fact, most of the names and even a few of the fancy neon signs are original. (Yes, I’m talking to you, Branding Iron Motel.)”
“Highway 30 was king,” Maughan said. “Small towns ...could rely on a steady stream of not only local traffic but travelers from all over the country, glad to stop and eat or take a motel room.”
West Addison seemed better kept — tidier — back then, he said. Motels and bars thrived and so did gas stations.
“Service stations actually did service,” Lupoli said, “and not just (sell) gas!”
“I loved dinner at the Green Lantern, which became Jan’s Lounge bar later on. I had my first legal beer at Jan’s when the drinking age was 19 years old,” said Sher (Wolfe) Rust of Buhl. “Lots of memories there, admittedly some I and my friends would like to forget! I don’t drink at all now.”
In the mid-1960s, the Idaho Department of Transportation began piecing together an interstate north of the Snake River. Known then as Interstate 80 North, the freeway pulled through traffic from U.S. 30, bypassing West Addison altogether. ITD changed the name of the freeway to Interstate 84 in 1980 after the many sections were complete.
It was downhill for West Addison from then on — until now. The interstate changed Twin Falls from its east-west orientation to its present north-south orientation as new businesses replaced old homes on Blue Lakes.
Some of the motels on Addison West reinvented themselves as weekly or monthly rentals. Others were demolished. The few diners left have changed owners and names numerous times.
In 1974, Maughan and his wife, Darlene, moved into a starter home just off Addison near the old hospital (now the Twin Falls County West building).
“We intended to move to a larger home when our kids came along, but never got around to it,” he said. “So here we are, lo, these many years later. It’s home.”
