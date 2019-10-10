From addiction to wholeness

TWIN FALLS — Crisa Cisco is living proof that trying methamphetamine once can lead to addiction.
But her story is also evidence that one can overcome the obstacles that lead to addiction. Even after 20 years of struggling, it’s possible to regain a measure of normalcy in life.
Cisco acknowledges she was “a little rebellious” as a teen. After giving birth to her first child at age 14, she earned her GED diploma at 16.
She remembers wanting to mark the occasion and her achievement.
“I went out to celebrate,” she recalled.
What Cisco didn’t know that night in 1996 was that one occasion would shift her life forever.
There was meth at the party.
“I tried it, and I got hooked,” she said.
Within a year, she was taking drugs intravenously, using needles.
Over the course of two decades, Cisco attended inpatient treatment facilities three separate times — she also attended Narcotics Anonymous meetings, but she admits she was more on drugs than off.
“I knew a lot of people who used drugs,” she said.
To this day, however, she doesn’t know why she kept going back to using.
Her life’s journey included two marriages to men who were addicts and the birth of two more children.
She managed to stay clean for about five years, starting around 2008. In 2013, she and her second husband moved to South Dakota.
Not knowing anyone, Cisco went to a bar one night and joined in on a game of darts. She soon discovered the dart team members used meth, and she started using again.
“I was pretty much high every day until I was arrested,” she said.
Cisco and her family moved back to Twin Falls in 2014. She was arrested in Ada County on a meth possession charge in November 2015 but failed to appear for the scheduled hearings.
A warrant was issued for her arrest.
When police officers came to her home in Twin Falls in January 2016, not only was she arrested on the outstanding warrant, but also on a second meth possession charge.
Looking back, she is thankful that her two younger children were able to stay with her brother during that period.
“Fortunately, I never got my kids taken away,” she said.
Her oldest son, sadly, followed in her footsteps by doing time in jail in South Dakota around that same time, Cisco said.
After her second arrest, Cisco spent three months in jail, being shuttled back and forth between Boise and Twin Falls for hearings.
Both courts were ready to place her in the Retained Jurisdiction — “rider” — program. She agreed to that arrangement, and was ready to go to prison.
Shortly before her April 2016 sentencing in Twin Falls, she was given an application for Drug Court.
She filled out the paperwork and was accepted into the program. A couple weeks later, when she was due to be sentenced in Ada County, the judge — who worked with Drug Court there — agreed to release her to the Twin Falls program.
“I was only fined in Ada County,” Cisco said.
She sees her placement in Drug Court as a turning point in her life.
With prison looming on the horizon, she finally realized she had to make changes and stop using meth. With the assistance of Drug Court, those changes became reality.
She left the county jail with nothing. Her second husband had divorced her after her arrest and had won custody of their daughter. She had no home and no car.
“I came out of there with nothing,” she said. “I felt so lost. I had no clue where I was gonna live.”
Her parents had moved into a house on family property, and she took up residence in a fifth-wheel trailer there.
That’s where she remained the entire time she worked her way through Drug Court.
She got a job working the graveyard shift at Chobani within days of her release from jail. That schedule caused problems, though, and she moved on to Pizza Hut.
From there, she got a temporary job at Jerome Cheese and, within weeks, they offered her a permanent position in the quality department.
“They liked my work ethic and attitude,” she said.
By attending various groups at the Treatment and Recovery Clinic — TARC — Cisco was able to work through many of her issues. She even attended family groups with her mother.
Her two younger children joined her for other family group sessions.
“It let us get some issues out in the air,” she said.
Drug Court, in the meantime, helped her learn to be accountable for her decisions. She met James Cisco, also a recovering addict, and received permission from the Drug Court to pursue a relationship.
“He wanted the same thing I did,” she said — to stay clean and sober.
After she graduated from the Drug Court program in 2017, the pair bought a house together. They were married Aug. 10 by Fifth District Judge Eric Wildman, who adjudicates the Twin Falls Drug Court program.
Crisa Cisco has been promoted at work to quality coordinator.
“We’re so content and happy,” she said. “We’re normal people.”
For many in the cycles of addiction and recovery, the process and requirements can be overwhelming. But with the right support system and the drive to make positive changes, rehabilitation programs can restore normalcy and save lives, giving addicts a second chance to succeed.
In the courtroom
Within one business day of an arrest, an individual facing drug charges typically appears before one of the judges for an initial hearing. At the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex, those who are in custody view the court proceedings via video feed from the jail. One of the public defenders often sits beside them in the stark classroom with a microphone and camera; a television screen allows them to see the judge.
During the hearing, the judge reads the charges and informs the defendant of the possible penalties. A charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, for instance — has a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Some defendants have broken into tears at that news.
The initial hearing is also where a bond is set. For a first time offender, it could be a release on his or her own recognizance. Repeat offenders are more likely to receive bonds ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.
In this hearing, it is also determined whether or not an individual is eligible to be represented by a public defender. A pre-trial date, if the offense is a misdemeanor, or a date for a preliminary hearing in felony cases, is scheduled. In the latter instance, the date must be within 14 days of that initial appearance.
From that point, the prosecutor’s office begins working to resolve the matter.
“Almost always, it starts with us extending an offer to the defense attorney,” Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said.
Loebs’ team of deputy prosecutors meets weekly to discuss cases and possible options to offer to defendants.
Those options, especially in drug-related cases, could include reducing the charge if the defendant enters a guilty plea, or setting a sentence below the maximum. If the defendant pleads guilty as charged, the presiding district judge will determine the sentencing.
In felony drug-related cases, dropping the charge to a misdemeanor is almost never part of the prosecution’s offer, Loebs said.
“It depends on how serious the case is,” he said.
In felony cases, the offer is presented to the defense attorney prior to the preliminary hearing date. The prosecutor’s office is open to counteroffers from the defense, Loebs said, or the defendant can accept or reject the offer. The defense attorney might also request more time to consider the offer.
If a resolution to the case is not reached prior to the preliminary hearing, Loebs said it is up to the defense attorney to approach his office with an offer.
In drug-related cases, the prosecution’s offer can include probation and participation in the Substance Abuse Recovery Program, he said.
More serious cases could be offered Drug Court, he said, while extreme cases may face a set prison sentence.
“Somewhere in between is the rider,” Loebs said, meaning retained jurisdiction.
A chance to change
The defendant must decide whether to accept the prosecution’s offer, and the judge will order drug-related cases into the Pre-Trial Services Program, formerly called Court Compliance.
Defendants are required to submit to random drug tests, possible GPS monitoring, curfews or house arrest, according to Jennifer Homberg, Twin Falls magistrate probation manager, who oversees the program.
“The judge usually sets the orders at arraignment,” Homberg said.
Consequences should a defendant fail to comply with program rules would include increasing the number of meetings with program supervisors, placing them on daily sign-ins to ensure they have not fled the area, changing their testing schedule and working with their defense attorneys, Homberg explained.
“If a defendant is unwilling to be in compliance with the court’s order, we will work with the prosecutor to bring them back in front of the court and the judge will decide what, if any, consequences to impose,” Homberg said.
Defendants in drug-related cases are also encouraged to seek out treatment for their addiction, Homberg said.
Participation in support groups — such as Narcotics Anonymous — not only benefit the individual but also demonstrate to the court a defendant’s seriousness about breaking the cycle of addiction.
A Global Appraisal of Individual Needs assessment helps Homberg and her staff come up with recommendations for treatment. When sentenced by the judge, a defendant may be ordered to comply.
A number of treatment providers in Twin Falls are available, vetted by the probation office and certified through the Idaho Health and Welfare Department, Homberg said.
She has seen defendants struggle their first time in treatment.
“Being ready to accept treatment is sometimes hard for them,” she said.
The difficulty of saying, “I recognize I have a problem and I’m ready to accept help,” can be tough, Homberg said.
“Once you can get them to that point, it’s easier for them,” she said.
On trial
As usual, on a recent Wednesday afternoon, Judge Wildman — with his long hair tied back into a ponytail — stepped onto the wood-paneled judicial bench at the Twin Falls Judicial Annex.
Wildman called each defendant forward by first name.
“How are you doing?” Wildman began.
Wildman was caring, yet firm, when he asked one defendant why he missed a case-management appointment, and then issued a sanction of three days in jail.
Another defendant who missed a scheduled meeting — say, for his car not starting — might receive a few hours of community service.
One Drug Court defendant was hailed as the “Pick of the Month,” which meant a discount of $25 toward the monthly $125 Drug Court fee and a round of applause from the others waiting their turn.
It’s even customary for participants, returning to their seats after Wildman wishes them well for the week, to select a packet of candy from the black and red tackle box on the desk where Israel Enriquez keeps track of the session.
Throughout his career, Enriquez has seen how drugs have consistently been a problem with the individuals he’s encountered.
Enriquez serves as Drug Court coordinator for District 5, which covers the eight counties in the Magic Valley. He worked for the judicial district for more than 14 years as a juvenile corrections officer, court compliance officer, and felony probation and parole officer.
Drug Court runs in the Fifth District in four locations each week: Burley, Twin Falls, Jerome and Ketchum. Participants are required to come to court on a set schedule, weekly to start, then biweekly, then every three weeks, Enriquez said.
Being on time for those sessions is critical. Participants are held accountable for their activities and behavior — and for paying their court fees and fines. They must focus on treatment for their addiction and must be honest.
“We can’t help anyone in their recovery if they’re not honest,” Enriquez said.
Communicating with Drug Court team members is vital. That’s not, however, all there is to the program.
As Enriquez pointed out, when a person’s basic needs — food, housing and support — aren’t met, it is unlikely they will change their lifestyle.
Idaho’s Drug Court program was created in 2001 to reduce overcrowding in jails and prisons. The program aims to reduce alcohol and drug dependency and can last from 12 to 18 months. Ideally, it curbs the likelihood participants will re-offend and holds them accountable for their decisions.
The road to recovery
Drug Court offers recovery support, helping participants find jobs and transitional housing that offers a clean and sober environment. Drug testing takes place throughout the process. Therapy and case management are provided to participants.
The process can address health problems, Enriquez said, along with education.
That education can include instilling participants with an understanding that, to recover from drug addiction, it is necessary to “change playmates and change playgrounds,” Enriquez said. In other words, distancing oneself from bad influences and locations where drugs are used is integral to recovery.
“You get out of it what you put into it,” Enriquez said, but it’s not an overnight thing. “Just because you completed Drug Court, that’s not the end of recovery.”
Even when Drug Court participants “graduate,” they may be required to come back for a 90-day status review. At that time, the judge will inquire whether they have continued to do well in daily life, remind them of any unpaid fees, and sometimes order them to submit a budget showing how they will make the payments.
Drug Court has both personal and financial advantages. Enriquez compared the cost to house a prisoner in state prison — $55 per day — with Drug Court costs, which are approximately $5 per day for each participant.
“If not for Drug Court, the majority of these people would be in prison,” he said.
But that’s not the only long-term benefit.
The graduation rate for Drug Court in District 5 is 57%, compared with the state average of 51%, Enriquez said. Drug Court’s rate of re-offense is 10 points lower than the state average of 37%.
Participants who do not successfully complete Drug Court are usually sent to prison to serve the sentence ordered by the judge.
Enriquez doesn’t like to see that happen.
“We’re here to save lives,” he said.
A longer road: Retained jurisdiction
If a defendant in a drug-related case receives a retained-jurisdiction sentence, that means the district judge retains control of the defendant for up to one year. The individual is transferred to the Idaho Department of Corrections and assigned to a facility where the Retained Jurisdiction Program is offered.
IDOC has had a Retained Jurisdiction Program since 1972, though it was revamped in 2016 to be more consistent across the four prisons where it is offered. The 180-day program gives inmates a chance to show they are serious about turning their lives around so, at the end of their incarceration, the judge will have proof they deserve a chance at probation, rather than a long-term prison sentence.
Inmates can take classes to finish their high school equivalency, and participate in role-playing exercises and skill practice. Small groups deal with a host of scenarios that inmates might face upon release.
Specifically for drug-related offenders, Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions for Substance Abuse is a 180-day program, that helps inmates evaluate the impact drugs and alcohol have on their lives — and develop tools to make different choices. Small groups of eight to 10 inmates meet with a facilitator over 44 sessions. Activities help with cognitive, social, emotional and coping skills development.
Blending in and self-correcting
When a defendant in a drug-related case is sentenced to probation, the jurisdiction switches from the county to the state.
The staff at the Probation and Parole Office, located near the County West offices, are employees of the Idaho Department of Corrections.
Their task may be similar to that performed by the Twin Falls Magistrate Probation Office in many ways, but can be more challenging, according to Pamela McCarroll, section supervisor.
“Our goal is to get them to self-correct,” McCarroll said.
That includes random drug tests. If a probationer fails a drug test, McCarroll and her staff have a wide range of options, from requiring the individual to call in to performing a residence verification.
McCarroll understands the difficulties faced by the probationers, including finding adequate housing and keeping a job.
Getting a job isn’t a problem, she said, since there are companies in the area that will hire those on probation. If the individual is not motivated to keep the job, however, the loss can present problems in finding other employment or meeting the rules of probation.
When a probationer does not comply with the requirements, they are sent before the judge, who may order them to serve the full term of their sentence.
“We don’t want to see them in prison,” McCarroll said. “My probation officers are working hard to keep them in the community.”
Treatment and recovery
The Treatment and Recovery Clinic in the County West Building sees a steady stream of individuals on a daily basis.
As the primary provider of drug testing for Twin Falls courts, TARC deals with not only screening those convicted of drug-related offenses, but also with fulfilling their mental and physical needs.
By taking a holistic approach to treatment, TARC personnel assess many facets of an individual’s risk, as confirmed by Jaci Urie, executive director; Alexis Pearson, treatment supervisor; and Krysta Vitech, clinical supervisor.
Some clients are as young as 8 years old. Usually, they started using drugs as a result of seeing their parents using, or some type of trauma.
Others, in the 30s, 40s or 50s, have been using drugs for years, Pearson said.
Many adults start at TARC because they were ordered by the court, Urie said. As treatment progresses, however, they find a desire to continue.
They discover sobriety can be enjoyable, Pearson agreed. “We’re asking them to change their whole lifestyle. It takes a lot.”
As with Drug Court, a big part of making that change is to find sober friends. That happens in support groups, Pearson said.
Urie noted that faith-based groups, 12-step meetings or social support groups are other ways to find new friends.
“Wherever they can find support is beneficial,” Urie said.
TARC also offers psychotherapy, couples therapy and family therapy, because addiction impacts marriages and families, Urie said.
Transportation is provided if clients have challenges reaching the offices.
Case management through TARC assists clients with meeting their basic needs, getting a job and finding a clean, stable environment in which to live.
“Sometimes, though, requirements are overwhelming,” Urie said.
When that comfort zone involves drug use, there’s a possibility the individual will land back in jail.
“When you don’t have your basic needs met, you go back to your comfort zone,” Pearson said.
Another obstacle is money. Often, those using TARC services have spent time in jail prior to being sentenced and have no funds. Finding housing is nearly impossible when a prospective renter can’t pay in advance.
“Felony probation used to have money to help,” Vitech said. But that is no longer the case.
“We do have clients living in their vehicles,” she said.
A lack of public transportation adds to the issues that TARC clients face. For them to comply with court orders for drug testing and treatment, finding a ride can be difficult.
Some clients give up on overcoming those hurdles.
“Sometimes, jail is easier,” Vitech said.
Many are dedicated to recovery, and the TARC team is determined to assist.
“We want to get them where they need to be,” Pearson said.
Piecing the puzzle together
As the new director of Recovery in Motion, John Brannen is volunteering his time and experience to give back to the community. A retired nursing instructor at the College of Southern Idaho, he has also been in recovery from addiction for more than 30 years. He’s seen the challenges faced by recovering addicts firsthand.
“I can say thank you all day,” Brannen said, “but until I take action, it doesn’t mean anything.”
Recovery in Motion is one of eight recovery centers in Idaho, Brannen said. As a nonprofit organization, RIM is funded by grants, donations and the Idaho Millennium Fund, an endowment established as a result of the settlement with tobacco companies.
RIM’s goal is to link people to community resources, including funding for addiction treatment, assistance with job applications, food, clothing and shelter. Those services are especially important to someone who has just been released from an institutional setting, such as the county jail or prison.
“Historically, people come out of the institution and there’s no one to fill the gap before the person becomes involved in the recovery community,” Brannen said.
RIM offers recovery coaches and mentors, who can buddy up and stay in contact with those in recovery, and see that their needs are met. The need is great, Brannen said, especially in the changing face of addiction. He recalled how, in the case of recovering alcoholics, their homes, families and jobs would still be intact for the most part after their release.
With drugs, it’s different.
“When the meth epidemic started, it stripped the addicts of everything,” Brannen said.
RIM directs addicts to resources that enable them to access different and healthy environments, in order to facilitate recovery.
Such services might sound expensive, but Brannen understands the limitations faced by those in recovery.
“Everything here is free,” he said.
