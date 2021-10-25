From a nuisance to a resource: Fallen leaves have many benefits

Fall is coming and deciduous trees shed their leaves, covering lawns, walkways, drainages, and streets. Besides the beauty of the season, with the diversity of colors brought by different tree species, fallen leaves are, in general, treated as a nuisance for homeowners and municipalities to take care of yearly. How can we better use this resource and why is it good to avoid disposing of them in ways that harm the environment and our pocket in the long run?

Fallen tree leaves contain many nutrients and they add organic matter to soils. In addition, they can be used in many ways around gardens, parks, and farms.

The first question to answer is, do we need to remove them in the first place? If leaves are falling on a lawn area where grass is established, the answer is yes, if a thick layer will build. Leaving a thick layer of leaves over grass can lead to moldy conditions in the grass, inhibit photosynthesis and respiration, and inhibit grass regrowth in the spring. If the leaves are falling on bare ground and are not a nuisance for traffic, clogging water flow, etc., they can be left there to create an organic layer.

If they need to be removed or taken care of, what can we do? The following options, or a combination of them, allow us to take advantage of the nutrients, carbon content, biological activity, and other properties that fallen leaves offer.

Mow them

No raking needed! Mulching leaves with a mower, without the bag attachment, breaks them up into tiny pieces that can work down into the grass during the cold season. Using a mulching mower is more efficient. Don’t’ wait until all leaves have fallen and you have a thick layer; at that time, the process will be difficult, and chunks or layers of unprocessed leaves will remain. Fire your mower up about once a week to process thin layers of leaves as they keep falling through the season. Managing leaves by mowing adds nutrients to your lawn and increases the soils’ carbon content, which increases water and nutrient retention and biological activity in the soil, all desirable things.

Use leaves as mulch

Tree leaves make a great mulch. You can use them around trees, shrubs, and on top of flower and garden beds. You can collect them using the bag on your lawnmower, a leaf blower with a bag attachment, or by raking them. A layer 3 to 6 inches thick on the base of trees and shrubs or vegetable gardens will reduce moisture loss, soil erosion, and keep a more constant soil temperature.

Composting leaves

Collect leaves as mentioned above and pile them up in a corner of your backyard. Saving your fall leaves as a carbon source for year-round composting needs is an excellent way of recycling these valuable nutrients. Contact University of Idaho Extension, Gooding County (or any other local Extension office) for more information on composting at home or on the farm.

Soil amendment

You can collect leaves and use them as a soil amendment on flower and vegetable beds and any soil where they can be worked in. Add a layer of leaves to the ground (between 2 to 5 inches) and work it into the soil using a tiller or a shovel. This process adds nutrients and much-needed carbon to your soil. Decomposition of the leaves may take some time and additional nitrogen fertilizer may be needed during the growing season, but your soil’s health and performance will improve.

What to avoid

Burning leaves just to get rid of them is an undesirable technique and should be avoided. Burning generates gases, odors, and soot that are a nuisance and may cause health problems in your community. Don’t’ let leaves accumulate on roads and near drainages, and remember to clean gutters from leaves to avoid clogging and overflows that may damage your home structure.

All the handling techniques described above are meant to avoid disposing of leaves in the garbage. Landfill space is expensive to construct and operate. Methods to reuse or recycle wastes instead of disposing of them in the landfill save you and the entire community money and generally have a positive environmental and economic impact.

The exceptions

If your tree has a disease, especially fungal or bacterial infections, the best option is to dispose of those leaves and any pruning in the garbage. This way, you avoid reinfecting the trees or other plants by harboring those diseases in the leaves during the winter. Home composting doesn’t reach the temperatures needed to inhibit or eliminate such diseases, so again, garbage disposal and taking the leaves out of your backyard is the way to go.

Take advantage of the wonderful resource fallen leaves are. Go get them!

Mario E. de Haro-Martí is an extension educator with the University of Idaho in Gooding County. He can be reached by email at <&underline>mdeharo@uidaho.edu</&underline> or by calling 208-934-4417.

