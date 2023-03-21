Friends of Stricker is looking for volunteers to help with events for the 2023 season at the historic Stricker Ranch near Hansen.

Those interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities are invited to an hour-long informational meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the site, 3715 E. 3200 N., south of Hansen.

Volunteers might help with activities including educational tours for schools and other special groups, Sunday tours, and special events like Mother’s Day, Spaghetti Western and Stricker After Dark.

Schedules can be flexible and don’t require a large commitment, although openings are available for those want to help out on a regular basis.

Email friendsofstricker@gmail.com for more information.

Friends of Stricker was founded in 1985 by individuals who were interested in helping protect the Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite — the earliest settlement in the Magic Valley along the Oregon Trail.