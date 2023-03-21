TIMES-NEWS
Friends of Stricker is looking for volunteers to help with events for the 2023 season at the historic Stricker Ranch near Hansen.
Those interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities are invited to an hour-long informational meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the site, 3715 E. 3200 N., south of Hansen.
Volunteers might help with activities including educational tours for schools and other special groups, Sunday tours, and special events like Mother’s Day, Spaghetti Western and Stricker After Dark.
A child's bedroom, part of a 1916 addition to the historic Stricker 'mansion,' is seen Wednesday at the Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite south of Hansen.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A photograph of Bernard 'Bon' Stricker seen in his former room during a tour Wednesday, June 9, 2021, of the Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite near Hansen.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Schedules can be flexible and don’t require a large commitment, although openings are available for those want to help out on a regular basis.
What is thought to be the original door of a cellar at the historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite is seen Wednesday, June 9, 2021, south of Hansen. The door was made of heavy wood planks in case of an attack on the stage stop or when the cellar was used a jail.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Herman Stricker's safe is seen Wednesday at the Stricker Store during a tour of the historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite south of Hansen. Stricker ran the store for 20 years.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Email
friendsofstricker@gmail.com for more information.
Friends of Stricker was founded in 1985 by individuals who were interested in helping protect the Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite — the earliest settlement in the Magic Valley along the Oregon Trail.
