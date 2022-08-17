Friday Night Lights pits Tigers, alumni against first responders in charity double-header

JEROME — The second Friday Night Lights football charity game is approaching, and the rivalries between teams is beginning to show.

Guns & Hoses, a team of 26 police, firefighter and emergency medical service, will return to the Friday Night Lights for two 7-on-7 flag football games.

In the first game Guns & Hoses will face the Football Alumni Team (or FAT), a squad of 16 former JHS players.

In the second game, they will face the Jerome Tigers varsity team in a rematch of last year’s game.

Jerome Firefighter Ben Landrian is captain of Guns & Hoses, and he is eager to return to the field for a rematch.

“I predict a win for the first responders,” Landrian said, “because we’re there to win.”

Players from the Jerome Tigers High School Team posted several videos throughout the summer, taunting Guns & Hoses ahead of the match. In one video, two players discuss whether the Guns & Hoses quarterback will use a regulation-sized football, or if he will need to use a youth-sized football because he has small hands.

Landrian said that Guns & Hoses have not yet responded to the taunts of the Tigers, but he said they will have their emergency response kits on hand in case the contest is too much for the alumni.

“The first responders are bringing our med-bags and our AED (automated external defibrillators) for the alumni, just to make sure they don’t need it,” Landrian said.

Good-natured smack-talking aside, Landrian said the event is a great way to interact with the community and connect with high-schoolers.

“From the community aspect, it’s good for us to be able to interact on that level and also to help establish some camaraderie with a lot of those kids,” Landrian said. “When you’re that age you just kind of think everybody is a stick in the mud and we’re all grown up and old,” Landrian said.

The games will be played in a seven-versus-seven format with National Football League flag football rules.

Friday Night Lights is a joint venture between the Jerome Chamber of Commerce and Jerome 20/20. The first event, held in 2021, came together after Jerome High School Football coach Syd Butler had been looking for a way to raise money for the program. He approached the Jerome Chamber of Commerce for ideas, and director Cheryl Viola, had an idea.

“I had hosted a charity football game in another community out of state and I knew that this could work,” Viola said.

They pulled in partners, with 500 people in attendance, raising around $9,000 in cash and in-kind contributions.

The first time around they had so much fun, they wanted to try and go even bigger this year.

“Our goal for this year is for bigger and better,” Viola said. “We had 500 people for the first event. Our goal is to get 900 spectators in the stands this year.”

To help draw the fans, this year’s event will have two games. The admission cost is the same, $5 for an individual or $20 for a family.

Scott Burton is the athletic director and vice principal at Jerome High School. Burton is captain of the FAT alumni team. He said after last year’s match, everyone has been looking forward to doing it again this year.

“We didn’t anticipate it blowing up like it did,” Burton said. “We ran it last year for the first time to see what would happen, get some community spirit going, that kind of stuff, and the whole thing just blew up to the point where the first responders came up with two teams.”

Burton said there are 16 alumni on the roster for Friday’s game. A couple of those may be on injured reserve. Some alumni will travel in from Utah and Boise.

“We’re lucky to have several Jerome alumni that are on staff here at JHS,” Burton said. “That’s one of the cool things about Jerome, is we have a lot of our kids coming back and teaching here and coaching here.”

The last time he stepped onto the field for a game of football was before he graduated in 1988. He said he had one goal for the game: to survive.

“Being the oldest alumni that’s going to step on the field, I’m just hoping to make it out of there with all my appendages,” Burton said. “If I can walk off the field after the game, that’s a win.”