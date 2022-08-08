Fresh potato supply runs low

RUPERT — Shippers are running low on fresh Idaho potatoes statewide and it will take careful planning over the next few weeks to make sure fresh spuds remain on grocery store shelves nationwide.

On Monday, Sun Valley Potatoes in Rupert received its first crop of the harvest season. The farmer-owned co-op had been out of potatoes for two weeks.

It's an unusual situation.

"This isn't the norm," Sun Valley Potatoes CEO Brian Jones said. "We usually run through the year."

The shortage of potatoes is a result of last year's lackluster harvest. Despite potato acreage in Idaho jumping to 315,000 acres in 2021, from 300,000 in 2021, unusually hot weather at the wrong time of year dropped yields and crop quality.

"We had some really hot weather early and it didn't cool off at night so it kept stress on the plant, said Shawn Boyle, president of the Idaho Grower Shipper Association. In normal summers, temperatures drop enough to reduce the stress on potato plants, to allow them to "regroup."

The result was too many misshapen, bruised potatoes that had to be sorted out. "They weren't good enough to go into the sacks of potatoes," Boyle said.

Until this year's crop is harvested and new shipments begin, shippers are under the gun to keep supply chain issues to a minimum, he said, although he predicted that there won't be noticeable disruptions.

How potatoes could help the high-tech industry New research from Idaho National Laboratory suggests that potato wastewater might serve well as a low-cost food source for a special bacterium that could be used to recycle high-tech devices.

Hungry restaurant patrons are still going to find french fries at restaurants, and there will still be potatoes in grocery stores, he said.

"Consumers might not notice anything," Boyle said, "but internally we will have to work hard to manage the food supply chain and keep people happy."

As far as the 2022 potato crop, potato acreage is down 8%, to about 290,000 acres, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. But better growing conditions should increase yields, Boyle said.

"From test digs that we've done, and better weather in general, we are optimistic that we will have a much better crop," Boyle said.

In a few weeks the potatoes are going to be coming out of the ground, and "they'll be beautiful," he said.

Jones, of Sun Valley potatoes, echoed that sentiment. Of the new crop dug in Glenns Ferry that he received Monday, "they are good-looking potatoes," he said. "They aren't huge but have good middles."

Sixty to 70 potatoes were filling a 50-pound box.

"Acreage is always going to fluctuate," Boyle said, explaining that 2022 numbers still hover in the normal range. And acreage isn't the best indicator of crop size.

"The best indicators are yields and pack-out," he said.

Oakley farmer Randy Hardy said the percentage drop in acreage this year was a bit surprising, although a slight drop was expected. Farmers, facing a low-water year, planted more grain instead of potatoes, which require lots of water to grow, he said.

Harvest might be delayed to allow potatoes to bulk up after cool spring weather slowed growth. At one point the crop looked to be two weeks behind, but recent hot weather might have helped reduce that time period, Hardy said.

"The crop looks really good," he said, "they just need some size."

Hardy, who has been growing potatoes for 50 years, doesn't predict a "huge bumper crop" but solid numbers this year.

While he has faced higher fertilizer and fuel costs, along with higher prices for parts, higher prices should compensate for most of it.

Processors contracting with growers expected a drop in acreage and bumped up prices.

"They were willing to move prices up because they knew they would have to compete for (the crop)," he said.

The new crop will be coming out soon. And farmers are ready for a busy harvest season.

The Idaho Grower Shippers Association has its 94th annual convention Aug. 24-26 in Sun Valley, which will give growers, shippers and processors a chance to connect with each other and learn more about the industry, Boyle said.

But once the convention ends, he said farmers will start harvesting and will "work like crazy."