Fresh fruit and vegetables coming to Magic Valley schools through grant program

TWIN FALLS — Students at 20 Magic Valley schools will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced.

The Department of Education administers the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program as an effective way to expand Idaho students’ knowledge of and access to a variety of fresh, healthy foods. Schools are reimbursed for providing the fruit and vegetables to all students, free of charge, during the school day.

Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority. This ensures that the program benefits children who may have fewer chances to integrate fresh fruits and vegetables into their everyday diets.

Schools in the Magic Valley collectively qualified for 709,800 in funding. In total, 118 schools in Idaho qualified for the program, with a total award amount of $3,362,650.

Schools were awarded grants through a competitive application process. The grant period runs from July 1, 2022, though June 30, 2023, and all grants are contingent upon USDA funds availability.